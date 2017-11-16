Sip #til the sun goes down with our Happy Hours at Red Sky Bar and UNO MAS, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

General Press Releases Thursday November 16, 2017 09:09
Bangkok--16 Nov--Centara Grand at CentralWorld
What could be better than sipping your favorite cocktail or glass of cold beer while watching the sunset from 50+ floors above Bangkok? That's easy: Getting another glass for free!

Right now at Red Sky Bar on the 56th floor of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld – as well as UNO MAS restaurant two floors below –we have a daily ""Happy Hour"" where it's ""Buy 1 Get 1 Free"" on drinks ordered between 16.00 – 19.00 hrs. at UNO MAS and between 16.00 – 18.00 hrs. at Red Sky Bar. And when we say 'daily' that means Saturday and Sunday, too!

Don't forget, you can also enjoy light tapas bites and authentic Spanish mains at UNO MAS, as well as a luxurious range of steaks, seafood and seasonal produce upstairs at Red Sky.
Both are open daily from 16.00 – 01.00. UNO MAS restaurant is located on the 54th floor and Red Sky Bar on the 56th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld.
For more information, please contact 02 100 6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th

Latest Press Release

WISE Awards 2018 - Submissions Now Open for Impactful Education Projects

The World Innovation Summit for Education has announced that the submission period for the 2018 WISE Awards is now open. The announcement came during the eighth WISE global summit, in Doha. Applications and nominations for the 2018 WISE Awards can be...

Taiwanese food in Bangkok event 13 Nov - 17 Dec, 2017 at Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok

Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok is pleased to announce as hosting ""Taiwanese food in Bangkok"" event on November 13 – December 17, 2017 at Evergarden Chinese Restaurant 2F of Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

PTT shows customer appreciation with Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon prize giveaway

Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTTPLC presided over a giveaway winner's award ceremony from the campaign ""Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon 15th Anniversary"" which launched during 15 June – 15...

Try our chefs hand-pulled #la mian noodles at Dynasty, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

As anybody familiar with authentic Cantonese cuisine will know, noodles are an essential ingredient to any meal from this part of the world. At Dynasty restaurant, Chef Kongsun Sae-Liang and his team take pride in using traditional 'la mian' noodles...

Volvo Group Unveils New Innovative Transport Solution to Drive Safety and Productivity

The self-driving truck, driving autonomously from one hub to another, is part of a development project exploring how automation can contribute to increased productivity, enhanced safety and lower environmental impact. It has for the first time been...

Related Topics

Centara Grand at CentralWorld Centara Grand CentralWorld Happy Hours Happy Hour Red Sky Bar COCKTAIL Central Centara Bangkok