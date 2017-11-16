Sip #til the sun goes down with our Happy Hours at Red Sky Bar and UNO MAS, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--16 Nov--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

What could be better than sipping your favorite cocktail or glass of cold beer while watching the sunset from 50+ floors above Bangkok? That's easy: Getting another glass for free!

Right now at Red Sky Bar on the 56th floor of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld – as well as UNO MAS restaurant two floors below –we have a daily ""Happy Hour"" where it's ""Buy 1 Get 1 Free"" on drinks ordered between 16.00 – 19.00 hrs. at UNO MAS and between 16.00 – 18.00 hrs. at Red Sky Bar. And when we say 'daily' that means Saturday and Sunday, too!

Don't forget, you can also enjoy light tapas bites and authentic Spanish mains at UNO MAS, as well as a luxurious range of steaks, seafood and seasonal produce upstairs at Red Sky.

Both are open daily from 16.00 – 01.00. UNO MAS restaurant is located on the 54th floor and Red Sky Bar on the 56th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

For more information, please contact 02 100 6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th