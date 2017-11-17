Hilton Pattaya Donates Soap for Hope at The Glory Hut Foundation in Chonburi

Bangkok--17 Nov--Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya led by Mr.Rudolf Troestler, General Manager together with Team Members donated 100 soaps from 'Soap for Hope' project and some necessities such as body lotion, vegetable oil and food to the Glory Hut Foundation in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand.

'Soap for Hope', one of Hilton Pattaya's Corporate Responsible projects, is developed by Diversey, Inc. to recycle the soaps and distribute to the communities. It helps reduce waste and create a positive impact to the community such as taking concern on hygiene and preventing diseases.

The Glory Hut Foundation is established to take care of HIV/AIDS infected patients to have a proper treatment from government's welfare and health-care services. Moreover, the foundation also supports shelter, food and career development for poor and homeless people to improve a better quality of life.

