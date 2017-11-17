Photo Release: AICHR Training Programme on Business and Hunan Rights At Dusit Thani Hall, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--17 Nov--Dusit Thani Bangkok

H.E. Mr. Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana, Minister of Justice of Thailand presided over the opening ceremony of AICHR Workshop, held at Dusit Thani Hall, Dusit Thani Bangkok. The workshop organized by ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) and United Nations Development Programme UNDP with well attended by delegates from Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Picture: (Front Row 2nd - 8th from Left) Thomas Thomas, CEO, ASEAN CSR Network; Livio Sarandrea, Crisis prevention and Rule of Law Specialist, UNDP in Asia and the Pacific; Jaco Cilliers, Regional Head of Policy and Programme, UNDP; H.E. Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana; Pitikan Sithidej, Director-General of Rights and Liberties Protection Department, Ministry of Justice; Yanti Triwadiantini, Chair of ASEAN CSR Network and Dr. Seree Nonthasoot, Representative of Thailand to the AICHR.