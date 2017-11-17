ProPak Myanmar 2017 Valuable Platform for the Industry

Bangkok--17 Nov--The Red Communication

ProPak Myanmar has launched its successful 4th edition on 21st to 23rd September at MEP, Mindama. ProPak Myanmar is Myanmar's leading event for international manufacturers and suppliers of Processing and Packaging industry.

This year's edition, ProPak Myanmar 2017 occupied 4,800 sqm of MEP @ Mindama and brought together 214 exhibitors from 23 countries. Four international pavilions from Italy, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. The show has received full support from the internationally acclaimed brands: Tetra Pak as Platinum sponsor and PTT Global Chemical as Gold sponsor.

ProPak Myanmar serves as an important platform where ideas can be exchanged and knowledge shared, ensuring that the industry is updated with the latest technology and news. The show attracted 3,441 trade visitors from 22 countries to its 3 show days. Event included in ProPak Myanmar 2017 is National Conference on Food Industry Development 2017 under the theme "Education of Food Science and Technology to upgrade the Food SME Development in Myanmar" organised by the Food Science & Technology Association of Myanmar (FoSTAM). In addition,32PTT Global Chemical provided business matching session for Myanmar market which was a good opportunity to meet, share and network among both government and private sector for those interested in expanding plastic business in Myanmar.

""ProPak Myanmar 2017 delivered a successful event this year. We have received excellent feedback from our exhibitors, visitors, our supporting associations and media. This is one of the best shows we have organised in Myanmar. The goal is to find innovative processing and packaging machinery and equipment to help companies improve their operations, efficiency, compliance and cost reduction."" said Mr. Fraser Hawkes, General Manager, UBM Myanmar

ProPak Myanmar 2017 is strongly supported by many leading industry associations including; Myanmar Industries Association (MIA), Myanmar Food Processors and Exporters Association (MFPEA), Food Science and Technology Association of Myanmar (FoSTAM) and Myanmar Retailers Association (MMRA).

ProPak Myanmar 2018 will be organized by UBM Myanmar. UBM Myanmar is the country's largest exhibition organiser and is committed to provide the industry with trade platforms that bring together buyers and sellers from around the world through a portfolio of exhibitions and conferences.

ProPak Myanmar 201832will return for its 5th32edition taking place from 13th32to 15th32September at MEP at Mindama, Yangon. Reaffirming ProPak Myanmar's position as the largest, leading and most international industry trade event for Myanmar's developing Food, Drink & Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Industries.