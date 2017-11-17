Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner at Madison Steakhouse Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel 23 November 2017

General Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 11:25
Bangkok--17 Nov--Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel invites you to a sumptuous Thanksgiving Dinner at Madison, the award-winning steakhouse.
Traditional American Holiday

Celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November, this holiday is traced back to the arrival of English settlers to Virginia in 1619. Spreading across Virginia and New England, it became a day of celebration for the good harvest and the blessings of the previous year. The long held tradition sees families gather to share a meal and give thanks for the good things in their lives.

Sumptuous Dining

This year, Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thursday, 23 November from 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm. Feast on five courses of splendid holiday dishes, such as home cured Salmon and the traditional Roast Turkey served with a Foie Gras roulade, sweet potato, Brussel sprouts and cranberry sauce. Other courses include corn soup with lobster and chorizo and a final sweet treat of pumpkin tart with pecan nuts.

A Family Occasion

Share this special evening with family and friends in the elegant confines of Madison Steakhouse. Winner of numerous awards including 'Luxury Steakhouse/Grill' in the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2016 and consistently named as one of 'Thailand's Best Restaurants' in the Thailand Tatler guidebook, Madison is a delight for all the senses.

The Thanksgiving dinner is priced at THB 2,300++ for food only, or enjoy your meal with a delectable wine pairing for THB 3,500++ per person.
To reserve your Thanksgiving Dinner at Madison, please call 0 2126 8866 or email: madison.asia@anantara.com

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: International Product Fair 2017

Ms.Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi,Managing Director of Index Living Mall Co.,Ltd, Thailand's No.1 Home Furnishings Stores and ASEAN Retailer recently hosted the 'International Product Fair 2017' which showcases its latest home-furnishings products and...

Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner at Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid

Celebrate a memorable 'Thanksgiving' with your family. Immerse yourself in a relaxing atmosphere and satisfy with a variety of fabulous dishes. *** Highlight from the Chef includes *** traditional roast turkey chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce,creamy...

Photo Release: Bangkok Now#s Luncheon featuring speakers from Linkedin and B? Le Associates talking about #Hiring trends in 2018.

Bangkok Now (BNOW.org), a social enterprise focused on supporting entrepreneurs in the startup and SME eco-system, recently organized a networking luncheon at the Bourbon St. Hotel. Speakers included Managing Director of Bó Le Associates,...

Circle 25 November to join the 60th Annual Ploenchit Fair 2017Free shuttle bus service from Bang Na Skytrain Station and parking available

Come join the British Community's annual blockbuster fund-raising event for Thai charities Entrance fee: Baht 150 for adults, Baht 50 for children with special all-day ride ticket available The Ploenchit Fair is back! – Let's save this 25 November...

Hilton Pattaya Donates Soap for Hope at The Glory Hut Foundation in Chonburi

Hilton Pattaya led by Mr.Rudolf Troestler, General Manager together with Team Members donated 100 soaps from 'Soap for Hope' project and some necessities such as body lotion, vegetable oil and food to the Glory Hut Foundation in Pattaya, Chonburi,...

Related Topics

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel Anantara Siam Bangkok Thanksgiving Dinner Bangkok Hotel Anantara Siam Thanksgiving Award-winning Bangkok Hote The United Tradition