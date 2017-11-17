Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner at Madison Steakhouse Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel 23 November 2017

Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner at Madison Steakhouse Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel 23 November 2017General Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 11:25
Celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November, this holiday is traced back to the arrival of English settlers to Virginia in 1619. Spreading across Virginia and New England, it became a day of celebration for the good harvest and the blessings of the previous year. The long held tradition sees families gather to share a meal and give thanks for the good things in their lives.
This year, Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thursday, 23 November from 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm. Feast on five courses of splendid holiday dishes, such as home cured Salmon and the traditional Roast Turkey served with a Foie Gras roulade, sweet potato, Brussel sprouts and cranberry sauce. Other courses include corn soup with lobster and chorizo and a final sweet treat of pumpkin tart with pecan nuts.
Share this special evening with family and friends in the elegant confines of Madison Steakhouse. Winner of numerous awards including 'Luxury Steakhouse/Grill' in the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2016 and consistently named as one of 'Thailand's Best Restaurants' in the Thailand Tatler guidebook, Madison is a delight for all the senses.
