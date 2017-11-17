Circle 25 November to join the 60th Annual Ploenchit Fair 2017Free shuttle bus service from Bang Na Skytrain Station and parking available

Bangkok--17 Nov--TQPR

Come join the British Community's annual blockbuster fund-raising event for Thai charities Entrance fee: Baht 150 for adults, Baht 50 for children with special all-day ride ticket available

The Ploenchit Fair is back! – Let's save this 25 November 2017 to join arguably the largest fair of its kind in Asia. The event is known as truly a fun day for the whole family as it continues to build its reputation as the annual marquee event on Bangkok's social calendar. This year marks the fair's 'Diamond Jubilee', celebrating 60 years of annual fund-raising for Thai charities. It will be held at the Bangkok Patana School, Sukhumvit 105 (La Salle) from 10am to 8pm. The Ploenchit Fair Diamond Jubilee 2017 is open to all guests and by tradition the 1st Battalion Irish Guards Drums & Pipes Band will welcome the fair's opening guest, HE Mr. Brian J. Davidson, the current British Ambassador to Thailand, who will be attending the Fait this year for the first time.

The one-day all day event is full of activities and attractions for all ages. There is a live stage for entertainment, international food and drink plus games and thousands of prizes to be won by the whole family. While kids are enjoying video game sessions with Dad, Mums can hit the shopping areas for New Year gift guides or hampers from Tesco and Boots. There are also heaps of stalls run by the many charities the event supports to sell their arts and crafts.

The 'British Community in Thailand for The Needy' (BCTFN) held the first fair at the former British Embassy on Ploenchit way back in 1957, since then the fair has grown into a multi-cultural event supported by both the international and Thai communities in Bangkok. The BCTFN sponsors various charities while encouraging self-help developments, agricultural, educational and medical projects. This support reaches the far corners of the kingdom including Nakon Sawan, Mai Hong Son, Bangkok, Betong, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Mukkdhan, No Boh and Nong Khai to name just a few provinces. Up until this year BCTFN raised over 60 million baht to assist these very important causes.

As the Ploenchit Fair enjoys its 60th anniversary it turns its ambitious determination to reach the greatest possible audience that annually attracts many thousands of participants. It invites all, especially families, to join and make the Ploenchit Fair a joyful celebration of goodwill and happiness, whilst raising much needed funds to support worthy Thai charities in Thailand. Would you or your company like to help? The BCTFN's main source of revenue is raised at the annual fair with the help of international and local companies that donate funds and goods used as prizes in addition to the support of individual donations. For anyone who wishes to support the event attending the fair always helps, or individuals can also contact the BCTFN office directly to make a personal donation. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Ploenchit-Fair-306709079358965/