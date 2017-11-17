Make Thanksgiving Day Celebrations Memorable at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Make Thanksgiving Day Celebrations Memorable at Sheraton Grande SukhumvitGeneral Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 14:26
Our spectacular Grande Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet at the renowned Orchid Cafe will include an array of traditional favorites such as whole roasted turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce, maple glazed ham, BBQ pork ribs, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, cheesy sweet potato casserole and creamed spicy corn. Other favorites will include roasted prime ribs of beef with Yorkshire pudding, roasted baby corn, sweet potatoes and roast parsnip. There'll also be classic American desserts includes pumpkin pie, dark chocolate pecan pie, apple blondie cheesecake and more.
At Rossini's, our Thanksgiving menu will include highlights such as Sicilian red prawn with Brussel sprouts, lemon curd and mullet roe, classic tagliolini with butter and black truffle, oven-roasted turkey with chicory and cranberry sauce. To end your Thanksgiving dinner, Chef Gaetano has prepared his secret thanksgiving pumpkin tiramisu.
Latest Press Release
Ms.Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi,Managing Director of Index Living Mall Co.,Ltd, Thailand's No.1 Home Furnishings Stores and ASEAN Retailer recently hosted the 'International Product Fair 2017' which showcases its latest home-furnishings products and...
Celebrate a memorable 'Thanksgiving' with your family. Immerse yourself in a relaxing atmosphere and satisfy with a variety of fabulous dishes. *** Highlight from the Chef includes *** traditional roast turkey chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce,creamy...
Bangkok Now (BNOW.org), a social enterprise focused on supporting entrepreneurs in the startup and SME eco-system, recently organized a networking luncheon at the Bourbon St. Hotel. Speakers included Managing Director of Bó Le Associates,...
Come join the British Community's annual blockbuster fund-raising event for Thai charities Entrance fee: Baht 150 for adults, Baht 50 for children with special all-day ride ticket available The Ploenchit Fair is back! – Let's save this 25 November...
Hilton Pattaya led by Mr.Rudolf Troestler, General Manager together with Team Members donated 100 soaps from 'Soap for Hope' project and some necessities such as body lotion, vegetable oil and food to the Glory Hut Foundation in Pattaya, Chonburi,...