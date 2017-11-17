Make Thanksgiving Day Celebrations Memorable at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Bangkok--17 Nov--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

This Thanksgiving, November 23, 2017, join family and friends for an unforgettable feast of seasonal delights at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

Our spectacular Grande Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet at the renowned Orchid Cafe will include an array of traditional favorites such as whole roasted turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce, maple glazed ham, BBQ pork ribs, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, cheesy sweet potato casserole and creamed spicy corn. Other favorites will include roasted prime ribs of beef with Yorkshire pudding, roasted baby corn, sweet potatoes and roast parsnip. There'll also be classic American desserts includes pumpkin pie, dark chocolate pecan pie, apple blondie cheesecake and more.

At Rossini's, our Thanksgiving menu will include highlights such as Sicilian red prawn with Brussel sprouts, lemon curd and mullet roe, classic tagliolini with butter and black truffle, oven-roasted turkey with chicory and cranberry sauce. To end your Thanksgiving dinner, Chef Gaetano has prepared his secret thanksgiving pumpkin tiramisu.

Join us for an unforgettable Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet at Orchid Cafe for only 2,200++ Baht per person or a Thanksgiving set Dinner at Rossini's for only 2,600++ Baht per person.

Due to the success of this extraordinary culinary experience, advance booking is advised.

The Grande Club and SPG members enjoy privileges. All prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax

For further information, please contact: Tel: 02 6498355 for Orchid CafeTel: 02 6498364 for Rossini'sEmail sgs@luxurycollection.comVisit our online store at sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store