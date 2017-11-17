Gourmet Dining Sparkling Entertainment for New Year at The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Bangkok--17 Nov--The Okura Prestige

With its enviable downtown location and elevated views of the Bangkok skyline, The Okura Prestige Bangkok is the best place to enjoy your New Year celebrations. Gourmet dining at award-winning restaurants and live entertainment will make it truly unforgettable for you and your loved ones.

Up & Above

See out the year with family and friends at our New Year's Eve Brunch and Dinner Buffet with truly sparkling celebrations at Up & Above Restaurant. There will be gourmet cuisine, live entertainment, a wonderful atmosphere, and breathtaking views of Bangkok.

The special menu for New Year's Eve Brunch will include lamb rack herb crusted on ratatouille. There will also be an array of seafood including lobster, blue crab and oysters, live stations with Japanese, Chinese, and Thai specialties and a selection of pastries and desserts.

New Year's Eve Brunch is on 31 December 2017 at Baht 2,200++ per person with one welcome New Year cocktail and soft drinks. Sparkling New Year's Eve Brunch is Baht 3,200++ per person with free flow Prosecco and selected wines, local beers, and cocktails. Champagne New Year's Eve Brunch is Baht 4,200++ per person with free flow Champagne and selected wines, local beers, and cocktails. Children, 4-12 years old, are Baht 1,000++ per person. Brunch from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The extensive New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet includes a Japanese station with the finest sushi, sashimi, and Sushi Brule, Japanese beef shabu shabu, a wide selection of seafood on ice, roasted rib-eye with parsley mashed potatoes and mushroom jus, delicious Thai and Chinese dishes, a variety of international dishes including cod fish with clams and ravioli in tomato-bell pepper stock, lobster casserole with vegetables, a choice of artisan cheeses, and a simply amazing selection of homemade desserts.

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet is on 31 December 2017 at Baht 3,900++ per person with one welcome New Year cocktail and soft drinks. Sparkling New Year's Eve Dinner is Baht 4,900++ per person with free flow Prosecco and selected wines, local beers, and cocktails. Champagne New Year's Eve Dinner is Baht 5,900++ per person with free flow Champagne and selected wines, local beers, and cocktails. Children, 4-12 years old, are Baht 1,000++ per person. Dinner from 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

On New Year Day, Up & Above Restaurant welcomes 2018 with a spectacular New Year's Day Brunch. The feast will include roasted wagyu beef Wellington with red wine sauce, lobster bisque flavoured with cognac, seafood and whipped cream, and chilled seafood such as lobster, king crab, manila clams and much more. Diners can enjoy the gourmet cuisine with a choice of free flow packages so they can celebrate New Year in style.

The New Year's Day Brunch on 1 January 2018 is Baht 2,900++ per person with one welcome New Year cocktail and soft drinks. Sparkling New Year's Day Brunch is Baht 3,900++ per person with free flow Prosecco and selected wines, local beers, and cocktails. Champagne New Year's Day Brunch is Baht 4,900++ per person with free flow Champagne and selected wines, local beers, and cocktails. Children, 4-12 years old, are Baht 1,000++ per person. Brunch served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Book a table for New Year's Eve Brunch & Dinner Buffet or New Year's day Brunch at Up & Above Restaurant and pre-pay before 15 December 2017 and receive one complimentary bottle of wine for bookings of four people.

Elements

On 31 December, see out 2017 and welcome the New Year with an indulgent celebratory 7-course dinner of signature French cuisine with Japanese influences. Gastronomic highlights include tuna tartare served with yuzu jelly, watercress, fresh wasabi and sashimi sorbet, foie gras mousse served with smoked potato, shimeji mushrooms and crispy duck skin.

For mains, guest choose from Australian wagyu sirloin (marble score 5) and portobello mushroom, onion and beetroot or edamame crusted lamb rack with petits farcis, ginko nuts and Sarawak pepper, and the fabulous celebration dinner ends with delightful petits fours.

The 7-course dinner is available on 31 December 2017 from 7 p.m. onwards and 1 January 2018 from 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at Baht 5,600++ per person including a glass of Champagne or signature cocktail.

Yamazato

On New Year's Eve, join loved ones for our authentic Japanese Gozen, Kaiseki and Teppanyaki menus at Yamazato. Highlights from the New Year's Eve Gozen and Kaiseki menus include delights such as steamed red snapper kabura mushi, crab meat, matsutake mushroom, and salmon roe and sarashina soba with kakiage tempura of scallop and sakura shrimp, while our New Year's eve Teppanyaki menu includes two kinds of sashimi, ezo abalone, snow crab and satsuma wagyu beef sirloin.

The New Year's Eve Gozen lunch is Baht 1,600++ per person, New Year's Eve Dinner Kaiseki is Baht 4,500++ per person and New Year's Eve Teppanyaki dinner, Baht 4,500++ per person. À la carte is from Baht 250++.

Close to midnight on 31 December 2017, Yamazato concludes the evening with traditional Toshikoshi Soba noodles served with kakiage tempura of shrimp and scallop and deep-fried tofu sushi at Baht 800++ per person, available from 10 p.m. – 11:30 pm.

On 1 and 2 January 2018, Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara presents special Gozen set lunch and Kaiseki set dinner menus as well as Teppanyaki dinner to welcome New Year's Day. Highlights menus include assorted Osechi, a traditional Japanese New Year treat including simmered black soy beans, marinated herring roe, fish roe rolled in kombu kelp, and much more. Each item is carefully chosen to symbolise good health, fertility, happiness, and a long life.

The New Year Gozen lunch is Baht 2,500++ per person, New Year Kaiseki dinner is Baht 4,500++ per person and New Year Teppanyaki set is Baht 4,500++ per person. À la carte is from Baht 250++.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. New Year's Eve Gozen lunch, Kaiseki Dinner and Toshikishi Soba are available on 31 December 2017 while Teppanyaki sets and special à la carte menu for New Year available from 31 December 2017 - 2 January 2018. New Year Gozen lunch and Kaiseki dinner available from 1 - 2 January 2018.

Osechi

Yamazato's Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara also offers jubako box of Osechi Ryori at Baht 9,500 net. Each item is carefully chosen to symbolise good health, fertility, happiness, and a long life. Orders available from 1 November – 28 December 2017 at Yamazato Restaurant or email yamazato@okurabangkok.com. Prepayment required before 28 December 2017 in order to confirm the order.

Pick–up 31 December 2017 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Yamazato Restaurant.

Mochi Ceremony

You are invited to join the traditional New Year mochi rice cakes ceremony on the 1st of January 2018 at the lobby on 24th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok at 10 a.m.

For more details about New Year's Eve and New Year's Day promotions, please contact 02 687 9000 or email fbreservations@okurabangkok.com

All prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax (except prices for Osechi Boxes which are exempt from service charge but include 7% government tax).