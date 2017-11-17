Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Festive promotion

Bangkok--17 Nov--Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

At Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit and Sofitel Luxury Hotels and Resorts around the world a Christmas rhythm is taking place throughout the hotel. Instruments, musical notes, cuisine, fine wines, cocktails, people, cheers and magical moments are coming together to compose a memorable time for everyone. A Melody of Christmas has transformed the space, music sets the tempo for the unique events designed for everyone and treble clefs are leading the Chef's to sing impromptu and joyful melodies through their cuisine and aloud. Experience a familiar Christmas with a touch of Sofitel flair and magic that will leave the beat of the festive season with you welcoming 2018.

This year again we are proud to announce that L'Appart Rooftop bar & Restaurant at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is a regional winner for the World Luxury Restaurant Awards as Best Luxury Restaurant Bar & French Cuisine. Or Our signature all day dining venue Voilà! , elevates buffet dining to new heights with a Cuisines on Stage concept and the slow cooking techniques. With live cooking stations preparing à la minute dishes to your taste, and pass around delights served tableside, dining at Voilà! is a memorable interactive experience. Voilà! is also the venue for the best seafood buffet in Bangkok and the best Sunday Brunch in Bangkok.

L'APPART

Welcome 2018 at Bangkok's most stylish rooftop bar and restaurant with glittering views over the city and front row seats to the spectacular fireworks sky show. A range of unique packages are available from intimate dinners indoors or prime seats on the terrace. Entertainment will include popular DJ Darkdong and live percussion on the bongo's.

Available Date Special Event Price Theme

Sat 16th December MOTOWN MELODIES THB 1,499 ++ Afros, flares and wedge shoes, the best of the 70's and 80's

8pm to Late Including free flow cocktails and pass around canapes.

Sun 24th December

12pm to 3.30pm Including free flow premium champagne, Beer, wine and soft drinks.

KIND OF BRUNCH

Sun 24th and Mon 25th December

7pm to 10.30pm.

*terrace is open from 5pm for tapas and drinks.

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER AT L'APPART

NEW YEAR'S EVE L'APPART PACKAGES

Time Special Event Price

THB 6,000++ for two people, including table on the terrace and a bottle of Louis Roederer champagne

5pm to 10pm. SUNSET TERRACE

THB 14,000++ for two people, including table on the terrace and a bottle of Louis Roederer champagne

10pm to 1am. FIREWORKS SKY SHOW

THB 18,000++ for two people, including table on the terrace, a bottle of Louis Roederer champagne and a selection of premium delicacies from head chef Nico

5 pm to 1am. TERRACE EXCLUSIVE

7 pm to 1am. THB 15,000++ for two people including a glass of bubbles (additional beverages available a la carte)

NYE DINNER

7 pm to 10pm indoors and 10pm to 1am on the terrace. THB 27,000++ for two people including, 7 course menu, glass of Chandon each, followed by bottle of Louis Roederer champagne and a platter of premium mignardises selected by head chef Nico (additional beverages available a la carte)

NYE DINNER + FIREWORKS SKY SHOW

VOILA!

Nothing says Christmas like your favourite seafood buffet featuring Bangkok's largest selection of imported seafood. As a special edition for Christmas the seafood night market will also include festive classics such as roasted turkey and lamb and pass around items served right to your table, including foie gras, half a baked Boston lobster per person, lobster bisque and seared scallops. Entertainment will include a live DJ, a visit from Santa and carol singers on christmas eve.

Available Date Special Event Price

THB 2,600 net per person including soft drinks and juice.

Sun 24th and Mon 25th December THB 3,950 net including chandon, wines and magnifique cocktails.

12pm to 3pm MAGNIFIQUE VEUVE CLIQUOT CHRISTMAS BRUNCH AT VOILÀ! THB 4,950 net including veuve clicquot champagne, wines and magnifique cocktails.

THB 2,150 net per person including soft drinks and juice.

THB 3,750 net including chandon, wines and magnifique cocktails.

Sun 24th and mon 25th December CHRISTMAS SEAFOOD NIGHT MARKET AT VOILA! THB 4,750 net including veuve clicquot champagne, wines and magnifique cocktails.

6pm to 10.30pm.

THB 2,900 net per person including soft drinks, juice and a glass of bubbles.

THB 3,950 net including chandon, wines and magnifique cocktails.

THB 4,950 net including veuve clicquot champagne, wines and magnifique cocktails.

Sun 31st December NEW YEAR EVE DINNER PARTY AT VOILA!

6pm to late.

THB 2,200 net per person including soft drinks and juice.

THB 3,750 net including chandon, wines and magnifique cocktails.

Mon 1st of January NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH AT VOILA THB 4,750 net including veuve clicquot champagne, wines and magnifique cocktails.

12pm to 3pm.

NEW YEAR'S EVE LOBBY PARTY

Welcome 2018 at our amazing lobby party with live band and DJ playing the best popular hits from the 90's through to current hits, special balloon drop at midnight. The Lobby will be transformed for those who want to dance the night away.

FREE EVENT WITH BEVERAGES AVAILABLE A LA CARTE_SUNDAY 31ST DECEMBER FROM 11PM TO LATE.

MAGNIFIQUE OFFERS

Enjoy an ""early bird discount"" of 15% on food and beverage for all events simply by booking before the 10th of December. Full pre-payment is required.50% discount for children aged 6-12 years. Free for children under the age of 6

