Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Festive promotion

General Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 10:52
Bangkok--17 Nov--Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

At Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit and Sofitel Luxury Hotels and Resorts around the world a Christmas rhythm is taking place throughout the hotel. Instruments, musical notes, cuisine, fine wines, cocktails, people, cheers and magical moments are coming together to compose a memorable time for everyone. A Melody of Christmas has transformed the space, music sets the tempo for the unique events designed for everyone and treble clefs are leading the Chef's to sing impromptu and joyful melodies through their cuisine and aloud. Experience a familiar Christmas with a touch of Sofitel flair and magic that will leave the beat of the festive season with you welcoming 2018.

This year again we are proud to announce that L'Appart Rooftop bar & Restaurant at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is a regional winner for the32World Luxury Restaurant Awards32as Best Luxury Restaurant Bar & French Cuisine. Or Our signature all day dining venue32Voilเ! , elevates buffet dining to new heights with a Cuisines on Stage concept and the slow cooking techniques. With live cooking stations preparing à la minute dishes to your taste, and pass around delights served tableside, dining at Voilà! is a memorable interactive experience. Voilà! is also the venue forthe best seafood buffet in Bangkok32and the best Sunday Brunch in Bangkok. 32

L'APPART

Welcome 2018 at Bangkok's most stylish rooftop bar and restaurant with glittering views over the city and front row seats to the spectacular fireworks sky show. A range of unique packages are available from intimate dinners indoors or prime seats on the terrace. Entertainment will include popular DJ Darkdong and live percussion on the bongo's.

Available Date                                   Special Event                     Price                                                   Theme
Sat 16th December                                 MOTOWN MELODIES                   THB 1,499 ++                                             Afros, flares and wedge shoes, the best of the 70's and 80's
8pm to Late                                                                         Including free flow cocktails and pass around canapes.
Sun 24th December                                 32                                 THB 6,500 ++ Including free
12pm to 3.30pm                                   32                                 flow premium champagne,Beer, wine and soft drinks.
KIND OF BRUNCH
Sun 24th and Mon 25th December                   32
7pm to 10.30pm.                                   32
*terrace is open from 5pm for tapas and drinks.   32
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER AT L'APPART
NEW YEAR'S EVE L'APPART PACKAGES
Time                                                   Special Event                     Price
32                                                     32                               THB 6,000++ for two people, including table on the terrace and a bottle of Louis Roederer champagne
5pm to 10pm.                                           SUNSET TERRACE
32                                                     32                               THB 14,000++ for two people, including table on the terrace and a bottle of Louis Roederer champagne
10pm to 1am.                                           FIREWORKS SKY SHOW

32                                                     32                               THB 18,000++ for two people, including table on the terrace, a bottle of Louis Roederer champagne and a selection of premium delicacies from head chef Nico

5 pm to 1am.                                           TERRACE EXCLUSIVE
7 pm to 1am.                                           32                               THB 15,000++ for two people including a glass of bubbles (additional beverages available a la carte)
NYE DINNER

7 pm to 10pm indoors and 10pm to 1am on the terrace.   32                               THB 27,000++ for two people including, 7 course menu, glass of Chandon each, followed by bottle of LouisRoederer champagne and a platter of premium mignardises selected by head chef Nico (additional beverages available a la carte)

NYE DINNER + FIREWORKS SKY SHOW
VOILA!

Nothing says Christmas like your favourite seafood buffet featuring Bangkok's largest selection of imported seafood. As a special edition for Christmas the seafood night market will also include festive classics such as roasted turkey and lamb and pass around items served right to your table, including foie gras, half a baked Boston lobster per person, lobster bisque and seared scallops. Entertainment will include a live DJ, a visit from Santa and carol singers on christmas eve.

Available Date                   Special Event                                         Price
32                               32                                                   THB 2,600 net per person including soft drinks and juice.
Sun 24th and Mon 25th December   32                                                   THB 3,950 net including chandon, wines and magnifique cocktails.
12pm to 3pm                     MAGNIFIQUE VEUVE CLIQUOT CHRISTMAS BRUNCH AT VOILÀ!   THB 4,950 net including veuve clicquot champagne, wines and magnifique cocktails.
32                               32                                                   THB 2,150 net per person including soft drinks and juice.
32                               32                                                   THB 3,750 net including chandon, wines and magnifique cocktails.
Sun 24th and mon 25th December   CHRISTMAS SEAFOOD NIGHT MARKET AT VOILA!             THB 4,750 net including veuve clicquot champagne, wines and magnifique cocktails.
6pm to 10.30pm.
32                               32                                                   THB 2,900 net per person including soft drinks, juice and a glass of bubbles.
32                               32                                                   THB 3,950 net including chandon, wines and magnifique cocktails.
32                               32                                                   THB 4,950 net including veuve clicquot champagne, wines and magnifique cocktails.
Sun 31st December               NEW YEAR EVE DINNER PARTY AT VOILA!
6pm to late.
32                               32                                                   THB 2,200 net per person including soft drinks and juice.
32                               32                                                   THB 3,750 net including chandon, wines and magnifique cocktails.
Mon 1st of January               NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH AT VOILA                       THB 4,750 net including veuve clicquot champagne, wines and magnifique cocktails.
12pm to 3pm.
NEW YEAR'S EVE LOBBY PARTY

Welcome 2018 at our amazing lobby party with live band and DJ playing the best popular hits from the 90's through to current hits, special balloon drop at midnight. The Lobby will be transformed for those who want to dance the night away.32

FREE EVENT WITH BEVERAGES AVAILABLE A LA CARTE_SUNDAY 31ST DECEMBER FROM 11PM TO LATE.
32     MAGNIFIQUE OFFERS

Enjoy an ""early bird discount"" of 15% on food and beverage for all events simply by booking before the 10th of December. Full pre-payment is required.50% discount for children aged 6-12 years. Free for children under the age of 6

For reservations, please contact: 02-126 9999 ext: 2405
Email : h5213-fb7@sofitel.com Or visit us at our festive desk located in the hotel lobby
Daily from 9am to 6pm from December 1st to 31st 2017

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: International Product Fair 2017

Ms.Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi,Managing Director of Index Living Mall Co.,Ltd, Thailand's No.1 Home Furnishings Stores and ASEAN Retailer recently hosted the 'International Product Fair 2017' which showcases its latest home-furnishings products and...

Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner at Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid

Celebrate a memorable 'Thanksgiving' with your family. Immerse yourself in a relaxing atmosphere and satisfy with a variety of fabulous dishes. *** Highlight from the Chef includes *** traditional roast turkey chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce,creamy...

Photo Release: Bangkok Now#s Luncheon featuring speakers from Linkedin and B? Le Associates talking about #Hiring trends in 2018.

Bangkok Now (BNOW.org), a social enterprise focused on supporting entrepreneurs in the startup and SME eco-system, recently organized a networking luncheon at the Bourbon St. Hotel. Speakers included Managing Director of Bó Le Associates,...

Circle 25 November to join the 60th Annual Ploenchit Fair 2017Free shuttle bus service from Bang Na Skytrain Station and parking available

Come join the British Community's annual blockbuster fund-raising event for Thai charities Entrance fee: Baht 150 for adults, Baht 50 for children with special all-day ride ticket available The Ploenchit Fair is back! – Let's save this 25 November...

Hilton Pattaya Donates Soap for Hope at The Glory Hut Foundation in Chonburi

Hilton Pattaya led by Mr.Rudolf Troestler, General Manager together with Team Members donated 100 soaps from 'Soap for Hope' project and some necessities such as body lotion, vegetable oil and food to the Glory Hut Foundation in Pattaya, Chonburi,...

Related Topics

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Sofitel Luxury Hotels Hotels and Resorts Around The World SOFITEL BANGKOK luxury hotel Throughout Christmas promotion Cocktails