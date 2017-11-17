Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Festive promotion

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Festive promotionGeneral Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 10:52
At Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit and Sofitel Luxury Hotels and Resorts around the world a Christmas rhythm is taking place throughout the hotel. Instruments, musical notes, cuisine, fine wines, cocktails, people, cheers and magical moments are coming together to compose a memorable time for everyone. A Melody of Christmas has transformed the space, music sets the tempo for the unique events designed for everyone and treble clefs are leading the Chef's to sing impromptu and joyful melodies through their cuisine and aloud. Experience a familiar Christmas with a touch of Sofitel flair and magic that will leave the beat of the festive season with you welcoming 2018.
This year again we are proud to announce that L'Appart Rooftop bar & Restaurant at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is a regional winner for the32World Luxury Restaurant Awards32as Best Luxury Restaurant Bar & French Cuisine. Or Our signature all day dining venue32Voilเ! , elevates buffet dining to new heights with a Cuisines on Stage concept and the slow cooking techniques. With live cooking stations preparing à la minute dishes to your taste, and pass around delights served tableside, dining at Voilà! is a memorable interactive experience. Voilà! is also the venue forthe best seafood buffet in Bangkok32and the best Sunday Brunch in Bangkok. 32
Welcome 2018 at Bangkok's most stylish rooftop bar and restaurant with glittering views over the city and front row seats to the spectacular fireworks sky show. A range of unique packages are available from intimate dinners indoors or prime seats on the terrace. Entertainment will include popular DJ Darkdong and live percussion on the bongo's.
32 32 THB 18,000++ for two people, including table on the terrace, a bottle of Louis Roederer champagne and a selection of premium delicacies from head chef Nico
7 pm to 10pm indoors and 10pm to 1am on the terrace. 32 THB 27,000++ for two people including, 7 course menu, glass of Chandon each, followed by bottle of LouisRoederer champagne and a platter of premium mignardises selected by head chef Nico (additional beverages available a la carte)
Nothing says Christmas like your favourite seafood buffet featuring Bangkok's largest selection of imported seafood. As a special edition for Christmas the seafood night market will also include festive classics such as roasted turkey and lamb and pass around items served right to your table, including foie gras, half a baked Boston lobster per person, lobster bisque and seared scallops. Entertainment will include a live DJ, a visit from Santa and carol singers on christmas eve.
Welcome 2018 at our amazing lobby party with live band and DJ playing the best popular hits from the 90's through to current hits, special balloon drop at midnight. The Lobby will be transformed for those who want to dance the night away.32
Enjoy an ""early bird discount"" of 15% on food and beverage for all events simply by booking before the 10th of December. Full pre-payment is required.50% discount for children aged 6-12 years. Free for children under the age of 6
