oBike and IME Group Team Up to Provide Fuss-Free Transportation for Concert Goers

oBike, the first smart stationless bike-sharing operator to launch in Malaysia, today announced a one-year exclusive partnership with IME Group, Asia's leading concert organizer, in providing concert goers a convenient way to get to and from IME events with oBike's fleet.
""We are very excited about the enhanced experience this partnership will bring for our fans,"" said Brian Chow, CEO of IME Group ""oBike is Asia's leading bike-sharing operator, and their strong presence in the markets that our concerts are held in made them our natural partner of choice.""
This strategic collaboration will allow IME fans to fully immerse in their concert experience by easing their transportation worries, and alleviating the frustration that they often face due to traffic situations. In addition, with cities and governments working towards combatting climate change, this partnership will help concert goers reduce their carbon footprints
""Concert goers desire a fuss-free and smooth journey to and from any event venue,"" said Mr Edward Chen, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of oBike. ""It is oBike's aim to improve and transform the way people commute, and we are thrilled to be given the opportunity to provide Asian concert fans a convenient and eco-friendly transportation alternative.""
