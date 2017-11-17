Photo Release: VST ECS (Thailand) with leading IT partners donate the income of 30th Anniversary VST ECS Golf Charity to the Kidney Foundation of Thailand

Photo Release: VST ECS (Thailand) with leading IT partners donate the income of 30th Anniversary VST ECS Golf Charity to the Kidney Foundation of ThailandGeneral Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 18:39
VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., one of the leading IT distributor in Thailand, a member of VST ECS Group, Hong Kong has organized "30th Anniversary of VST ECS Golf Charity" on November 8, 2017 at Navathanee Golf Course, Seri Thai Road. In the occasion of VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the leading IT distributor in Thailand, will be 30 years old of establishment on April 1, 2018.
The "30th Anniversary of VST ECS Golf Charity" was held for the benefit of the society and to express its gratitude to the company's partners. The event led by Mr. Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, Executive Chairman, and Mr. Thongchai Puckwattanachai, President of VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd. which received the supported by more than 30 IT partners and business alliances in Thailand with their competing warmly and friendship. All revenue from the event amount 800,000 Baht presented to Dr. Ratchanee Chungchu, Sub-Committee of the Fund Raising Bureau of the Kidney Foundation of Thailand.
