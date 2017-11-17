Photo Release: International Product Fair 2017

General Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 17:05
Bangkok--17 Nov--Index Living Mall

Ms.Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi,Managing Director of Index Living Mall Co.,Ltd, Thailand's No.1 Home Furnishings Stores and ASEAN Retailer recently hosted the 'International Product Fair 2017' which showcases its latest home-furnishings products and most impressive collections.

This fair was joined by international partners of 10 countries led by Mr.Gerard Mcgurk, Senior Vice President at Index Living Mall and at Index Living Mall's Head Office.
Seen in the photo from left are :
1. Mr.Gerard Mcgurk, Head of International Business Development at Index Living Mall
2. Mr.Nikhil Tuladhar
3. Mr.Thien Than Htay
4. Mr.Ahmed Zayan Abdulla Salih
5. Ms.Low Mey Yoon
6. Ms.Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi
7. Ms.Tran Thi Kim Ngan
8. Ms.Stacey Halliwell
9. Ms.Saimon Choi
10. Mr.Kay Heng Hong
11. Mr.Ajab Khan
12. Mr.Ekaridhi Patamasatayasonthi, Director International Business Development at Index Living Mall

