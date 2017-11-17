PTT joins hand THP to open product distribution channels in service stations

Bangkok--17 Nov--PTT

Presenting local product shops throughout PTT station networks by using Thailand Post's nationwide logistic and E-Commerce in response to Thailand 4.0 for expanding the market and meeting consumer needs

Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTTPLC and Mrs. Samorn Terdthampiboon, President of Thailand Post signed MOU between PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) and Thailand Post Co., Ltd (THP) at PTT headquarter on creating distribution channels for local business via E-Commerce at PTT service stations to support community product distribution such as OTOP and SMEs across the country and overseas.

Mr. Auttapol said PTT would bring out the benefit of gas station network throughout the country to develop a distribution center as a marketplace of local products and incubate E-Commerce by using technology to expand the market and help entrepreneurs to earn self-sufficient income. Moreover, PTT service stations has become a tourist destination for local products and services. With a concept of Living Community, PTT teams up with business partners to develop a community center that products and services are acquired to meet the customers' needs in each area in hope of spreading the happiness for buyers and growing business opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs all together.

Mrs. Samorn Mrs. Samorn said that THP provided nationwide logistic networks with postal service for various needs of customers, SMEs, and E-Commerce entrepreneurs in responding to Thailand 4.0 policy under the concept of Thailand Post 4.0 with modern standard for customer satisfaction. Moreover, THP supported other economy driven policy through community projects such as Happiness Postal Service and Postal Service…Golden Land for the community development and life improvement. Also, this collaboration would heighten the value of unique local products from 77 provinces through E-Commerce or online distribution via www.thailandpostmart.com. Importantly, THP would use nationwide logistic and community networks across the region to facilitate local learning community in pursuit of Thailand 4.0 Digital knowledge driven for a national sustainable growth.

""PTT committed to support all groups of entrepreneurs such as SMEs, farmers, and E-Commerce to be able to increase their sale volume through wider distribution channels and help the community to achieve a sustainable growth. According to this collaboration, PTT and THP would exploit the maximum potential to build up a new value and balance improvement in every dimension including economy, social, and environment. PTT had a goal of growing together side by side with the society and community towards the wellbeing of Thai people,"" Mr. Auttapol closed the dialogue