Photo Release: THAI Welcomes Cyclists from Happy World Tour for Happy Child Foundation

Photo Release: THAI Welcomes Cyclists from Happy World Tour for Happy Child FoundationGeneral Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 15:50
Mr. Arkhom Termpittayapaisith (front, fourth from left), Minister of Transport, presided over the charity event ""Happy World Tour for Happy Child Foundation"". The cyclists were welcomed by Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (front, fifth from left), Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), member of THAI Management, and staff at THAI's Head Office. This is the second time that this fundraising event was held in order to raise money for an orphanage in Thailand.
THAI sponsored three Swedish cyclists participating in this activity, those being Mr. Calle Wollagard (front, sixth from left), Miss Eva Eriksson (front, third from left), and Miss Lovisa Hakansson (front, seventh from left) during the charity journey. THAI sponsored tickets from Stockholm-Bangkok and Phuket-Stockholm for these cyclists and members of the Thai Airways Cycling Club, also joined the charity event in Thailand. After the visit at THAI's Head Office, the Swedish cycling team will also travel to Phuket on 25 November 2017. The overall journey is estimated to take 14 months for 32,000 kilometers worldwide.
