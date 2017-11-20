16th ANNIVERSARY OF HARD ROCK HOTEL PATTAYA

Bangkok--20 Nov--Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

November 15, 2017, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya celebrated an exceptional sixteenth-year presence in Pattaya city and mark this exciting milestone with a merit–making ceremony. Mr. Jorge Carlos Smith, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, presided over a merit-making ceremony to celebrate its 16th Anniversary. The management team, team members and guests of Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya offered alms to nine monks from Phothisampan Temple at hotel lobby.

