16th ANNIVERSARY OF HARD ROCK HOTEL PATTAYA

16th ANNIVERSARY OF HARD ROCK HOTEL PATTAYAGeneral Press Releases Monday November 20, 2017 13:52
November 15, 2017, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya celebrated an exceptional sixteenth-year presence in Pattaya city and mark this exciting milestone with a merit–making ceremony. Mr. Jorge Carlos Smith, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, presided over a merit-making ceremony to celebrate its 16th Anniversary. The management team, team members and guests of Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya offered alms to nine monks from Phothisampan Temple at hotel lobby.
