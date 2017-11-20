Bangkok--20 Nov--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Pattaya

Food Promotion : November 2017

The fascinating flavours of Greece at Oasis

A menu of specialities from Greece is being served at Oasis, in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, throughout November.

Along with a crispy fresh Greek salad (280 baht) are dishes such as beeftaki (THB 300++), which is ground beef served with Greek herbs and potatoes, kebabs of chicken (THB 250++), beef (THB 300++) and lamb (THB 320++), and a Greek-style burger of lamb and beef (THB 350++), with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce.

Also on the menu is a selection of dips with pita bread, starting from THB 120++, and to finish, a Greek baklava cheesecake with yoghurt and orange syrup (THB 180++).

Oasis has both indoor and outdoor seating, and is open from 06.00 to 23.00 hrs. For reservations please call 038-714981.