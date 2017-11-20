Princess#s Cup 2017 Mark your calendar!

Bangkok--20 Nov--Kanokrat and Friends

The Princess's Cup 2017 will be starting from 20th November- 26th November, which the Grand Opening Ceremony will be on the 22nd and the closing ceremony will be on the 26th November. The event will be taking place at ""The Royal Stable Unit"" in Bangkok. During the event there will be equestrian competition including Jumping, Dressage, Eventing, Best Farrier, and Best Groom. This event is free of charge so if anyone is interested can come and enjoy watching equestrian sport.

H.R.H. Princess Sirivannavari main purposes of making this event happening is to create awareness and promote equestrian sport to the people of Thailand and the whole world to show how capable Thailand is by hosting this events which will be more than 10 countries entering the competition and also show how beautiful and exciting this sport is to all people attending. The other main reason is to support athletes and give riders chances to compete in the competition and who have excellent and outstanding result could be recruited to the Thai National team.

Also during which this event is happening there will also be other activities for people and families to enjoy which are the followings:

Flea Market and Food Truck will be available from the 24th-26th November. The Flea market featured vintage home made design things which is located alongside of the honored equestrian horse competition which will be a place with full of people enjoying many different things so this market will definitely attract lots of people and families. There will also be Food Truck next to the market which provides different variety of food so people can choose what kind of food they want to eat and enjoy shopping, eating while can watch the competition at the same time. The Flea market and Food truck will be opening from 11 am until 10 pm.

Dog Show is starting from 22nd, 25th and 26th which will be dog show such as toy dogs playing and showing tricks and dog beauty contest which we hope everyone will enjoy and see all the cute and beautiful dogs. The children would definitely love it so its good that they can come along as a whole family and have good time together.

Others activities, There will also be a lot of other extra activities that individual or families can enjoy such as Pony for kids to ride on. There will be feeding horse area and animal farm. They will be craft wood hand made and street performance and etc.

RISING STAR, The last and most important event that everyone have been waiting for is rising star, where all the awards will be given at this gala dinner which will be on the last day on 26th November. Equestrians will gets to wear and dress up in beautiful and luxury clothes on that day and there will be announcement for the awards for the winner of each different categories in the competitions. Most of the awards will be given by the board of Thailand Equestrian Federation. Awards for the main events will be given by H.R.H. Princess Sirivannavari herself.

