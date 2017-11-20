WELL FESTIVE HAMPERS FOR ALL AT THE WESTIN GRANDE SUKHUMVIT, BANGKOK

Bangkok--20 Nov--THE WESTIN GRANDE SUKHUMVIT

Spread your compliments of the festive season with a delectable Christmas Hamper that eloquently conveys your goodwill. Our Christmas Corner invites you to place orders in advance today and get it delivered in December.

1. Deluxe Hamper Priced at THB 4,500.- net

2. Classic Hamper Priced at THB 3,500.- net

3. Christmas Hamper Bag Priced at THB 2,500.- net

Company logo and special motifs can also be added for personal touch with additional charges.

Free delivery for orders of baht 20,000 or more within Bangkok area.

To make an order in advance please call 02 207 8000 or email fb.bangkok@westin.com Visit us on www.westingrandesukhumvit.com and find us on www.facebook.com/westinbangkok or follow us on Instagram @westinbangkok