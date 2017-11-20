Photo Release: WHA Group Donates Emergency Equipment Set to Nong Sua Chang Rescue Foundation

Bangkok--20 Nov--Francomasia Mr. Sunya Baopoonthong (6th left), Corporate Affairs Manager, Hemaraj Land And Development PLC, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL, hands over life rescue equipment including a hydraulic spreader and cutter, and an automated external defibrillator valued at 575,000 Baht to the Nong Sua Chang Rescue Foundation in Nong Yai District, Chonburi. This contribution to the community will enhance the capacity of emergency response teams to save lives. 32

