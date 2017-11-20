Photo Release: Crystal Lagoons Signs Contract for First Public Access Lagoons in Asia

Bangkok--20 Nov--Total Quality PR

Photo caption: (from left to right) Paul Kim, President of Platform Holdings; Dooho Shin, President of Marvelous Holdings; Pietro Doran, President of First Rock Associate; Byungjun Jung, President of Lagoon Korea Partners; Byungsuk Jung, President of Marvelous; Guillermo Carey, Vice Chairman of Crystal Lagoons; Pedro Lacerda, Global Business Director; Jaime Rivera, Crystal Lagoons' Regional Director for Asia and Youngshin Park, Journalist at the Korea Economic Daily & Head of the Korea Economic Daily Real Estate Research Institute.

Crystal Lagoons, a multinational water innovation company regarded as the 'World's Top Amenity', continues to expand the scope of its man-made crystal-clear lagoons business in Asia. It recently signed its first official contract with Lagoon Korean Partner (LKP), a leading local company in South Korea, signaling its entry into the Korean market. This very important milestone for both parties comes as they currently continue to develop plans for the joint venture's first four projects in the Seoul Metropolitan area.

These unique developments will use Crystal Lagoons' patented sustainable technology to bring resort beach life into Korean cities, radically improving the quality of life for all citizens while increasing visitor arrivals. Each will in turn generate increased revenue and build prosperity for new entrepreneurs and local businesses. Every Crystal Lagoon project can transform urban areas into vibrant settings, making them popular locations for both domestic and international visitors.