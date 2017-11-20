PTT Seeding the Future ASEAN Camp 2017 Creating a youth networking in ASEAN

Bangkok--20 Nov--PTT

An ongoing campaign that has been continue for 3 consecutive years to encourage potential youth with creative mindset by providing an opportunity to learn about difference cultures in order to form an ASEAN youth network which leads towards a sustainable development for all.

Today, Monday 20th November 2560, Mr. Wisarn Chawalitanon Executive Vice President, International Marketing PTT Public Company Limited, preside over the opening ceremony of PTT Seeding the Future ASEAN Camp 2017 under the theme PTT Biz Challenge in ASEAN. These campaign was created and has been organized since 2015 by PTT Public Company Limited and PTT Subsidiary Group companies that operate businesses in ASEAN countries. Thus, the objective of this campaign is to create a common value for society, communities and businesses to improve quality human resources that would become a major force of their countries growing towards sustainability.

""PTT Seeding the Future ASEAN Camp 2017"" will be held between 19-24 November 2017 for 6 night and 7 days aiming at continuously expanding youth network in ASEAN along with improving their quality of life toward a better future. A total number of 54 youth from ASEAN countries such as Philippines, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand has joined the 2017 ASEAN Camp. Especially for this year, a marketing subject (PTT Biz Challenge) has been added to stimulate the intensity of the program. Professors from renowned institutions are invited to give lectures on subjects such as Personality development, Leadership Training, Positive thinking skills thus creating a bond among the participants.Moreover, they are also invited to a trip at Sattahip Beach and visit PTT's business center such as Oil Business Academy (OBA), Amazon Inspiring Campus (AICA), PTT Head Office, PTT Gas Station, Jiffy retail store, Rayong Gas Separation Plant, Khao Bo Ya Petroleum Terminal and Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science & Engineering (VISTEC).

The criteria for the selection of the youth to participate in the program is that the applicant must be a youth from the AEC group in which PTT operates its businesses. Moreover, they must be an undergrad students studying at a university in their own country or studying at a university in Thailand with an average GPA score of 3.0 or above and either majoring in Management, Engineering or other related fields. Applicants must summit a self-introduction video no longer than 3 minutes, posted via Facebook Fanpage: pttseedingthefuture expressing what kind of services they would like to see from PTT in their own countries, together with the reasons why they should be selected to join the camp.

""This year, 2017, there were nearly thrice the number of students who were interested in participation in the program and more than 70 leading universities in ASEAN countries are interested and have send in applicants to join the program. In addition to the PTT Seeding the Future ASEAN Camp, PTT Group also organized other campaign such as Scholarship Program, Providing Educational Equipment, Jobs Opportunities and Part time jobs. PTT hopes to become a great part in contributing to the youth education which is the basis fundamental of sustainable development"" said Executive Vice President, International Marketing PTT Public Company Limited