Thai Union Group Selects Accenture to Support Global Expansion Through Migration to SAP(R) S/4HANA Thai Union aims to standardize business processes as it executes on its MA strategy

Bangkok--20 Nov--ABM

Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand: TU.BK), one of world's largest seafood producers, has selected Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to support its global expansion through the implementation of SAP(R) S/4HANA 1610 edition, a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software platform.

As part of Thai Union's vision and growth strategy, the company has expanded business operations internationally through merger and acquisition (M&A) programs, focusing on plants and distribution networks for popular brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, King Oscar, Mareblu, Ruegen Fisch and others. The goal of the SAP implementation is to help Thai Union integrate acquired businesses, gain financial visibility across its global operations, reach new customers, and drive growth.

With Accenture's implementation of SAP S/4HANA, Thai Union has the potential to dramatically change all critical enterprise functions, from logistics and customer service to marketing and finance. The implementation standardizes and automates business processes in finance, sales, logistics, supply chain and procurement and will be rolled out across other markets, including France, Ghana, Italy, the Netherlands, North America, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Seychelles and the U.K.

The SAP implementation will support Thai Union's employees to gain data-driven insights at the right moment, in an intuitive manner so they can quickly assess information while executing business processes. The new platform may help Thai Union speed up post-merger integrations, improve operational savings, streamline procurement and more quickly realize the synergies that drove the rationale for the deals.

""The M&A programs have strengthened Thai Union's position in the global seafood businesses as we strive to create and provide world-class quality and innovative cuisine for our customers,"" said Joerg Ayrle, Thai Union's Group chief financial officer. ""As part of our global expansion, it is imperative that we build a truly integrated, digital platform to achieve business process efficiency, operational transparency and real-time insight. We chose Accenture to support us with this mission due to its global reach and its technology and industry expertise across the various regions in which we operate.""

Supiya Balakul, a managing director in Accenture's Consumer Goods and Services group in Thailand, said, ""We are focused on helping companies run in real time, providing the ability to transact, analyze and predict instantly and proactively in an increasingly unpredictable world. As Thai Union grows through acquisition, they are faced with a new set of priorities and complexities, and leaders must quickly understand the overall business dynamic, new cost structures and operating models across the entire organization to maximize business performance. Through this transformation initiative, Thai Union will be well positioned to operate even more efficiently as a truly global organization.""