Bangkok--20 Nov--River City Bangkok

'Massimo Listri : Interni Italiani: Prospettive' photographic exhibition

24 November 2017 - 7 January 2018

RCB Galleria, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok

As part of the Italian festival in Thailand, Italian Embassy in Thailand under strong support of River City Bangkok, is proud to announce the organizing of Massimo Listri's stunning photographic exhibition, taking '""Interni Italiani: Prospettive' as its theme which will be presented at RCB Galleria during 24 November 2017 – 7 January 2018 at 10.00 – 20.00 hrs. The exhibition will showcase a wide range of Massimo Listri's photographic collections.

Massimo Listri, born in 1953, began his career as a photographer at a very young age. At 17 he was collaborating with numerous magazines dedicated to Art and Architecture. During his university years, he studied Arts and Letters and continued to expand his work, contributing numerous photographic services to publications devoted to Art, Architecture and Interior Design.

In 1981 he found the internationally renowned magazine FMR, with the publisher Franco Maria Ricci and Vittorio Sgarbi. For 20 years this beautiful magazine served as the major vehicle for the expression of Massimo's photographic essays of the most beautiful Palaces, Villas, Interior Design and Architecture from all periods.

In thirty years Massimo Listri has published more than 70 books with the most prestigious publishers in Europe and the United States (Palaces of Rome, Villas of Tuscany, Versailles, etc).

In addition, he has exhibited his work at numerous "solo artist" exhibitions throughout the world including Katara Museum in Doha (2015), Quirinale Palace (the residence of the Italian Republic President) in Rome (2016) and San Carlos Museum in Mexico City (2017).