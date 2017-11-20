'Massimo Listri : Interni Italiani: Prospettive' photographic exhibition

#Massimo Listri : Interni Italiani: Prospettive photographic exhibitionGeneral Press Releases Monday November 20, 2017 12:28
As part of the Italian festival in Thailand, Italian Embassy in Thailand under strong support of River City Bangkok, is proud to announce the organizing of Massimo Listri's stunning photographic exhibition, taking '""Interni Italiani: Prospettive' as its theme which will be presented at RCB Galleria during 24 November 2017 – 7 January 2018 at 10.00 – 20.00 hrs. The exhibition will showcase a wide range of Massimo Listri's photographic collections.
Massimo Listri, born in 1953, began his career as a photographer at a very young age. At 17 he was collaborating with numerous magazines dedicated to Art and Architecture. During his university years, he studied Arts and Letters and continued to expand his work, contributing numerous photographic services to publications devoted to Art, Architecture and Interior Design.
In 1981 he found the internationally renowned magazine FMR, with the publisher Franco Maria Ricci and Vittorio Sgarbi. For 20 years this beautiful magazine served as the major vehicle for the expression of Massimo's photographic essays of the most beautiful Palaces, Villas, Interior Design and Architecture from all periods.
In addition, he has exhibited his work at numerous "solo artist" exhibitions throughout the world including Katara Museum in Doha (2015), Quirinale Palace (the residence of the Italian Republic President) in Rome (2016) and San Carlos Museum in Mexico City (2017).
Latest Press Release
As part of the Italian festival in Thailand, Italian Embassy in Thailand under strong support of River City Bangkok, is proud to announce the organizing of Massimo Listri's stunning photographic exhibition, taking '""Interni Italiani: Prospettive' as its...
You are cordially invited to join our special seminar, ""Sport nutrition: Does Italian food make a difference in your performance? by Daniele Ferri"", coach for Thailand National Water Polo Women at Room no. 201, River City Bangkok at 15.00 hrs onwards...
11 a.m. – Golf Channel analysts Judy Rankin, Jerry Foltz and Karen Stupples (Media Center) 1:30 p.m. - World No. 13 Brooke Henderson, fifth in the Race to the CME Globe (Media Center) 2:30 p.m. - World No. 1 Shanshan Feng, third in the Race to the...
Spread your compliments of the festive season with a delectable Christmas Hamper that eloquently conveys your goodwill. Our Christmas Corner invites you to place orders in advance today and get it delivered in December. 1. Deluxe Hamper Priced at THB...
Many of us may had ever done online shopping or doing transactions online but do you know that E-Commerce or dealing products and services online in Thailand really starts since 1996 – 1997 that there were starting to trade via Web board including...