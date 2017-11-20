Photo Release: The Grand Opening of Anytime Fitness Lumphini

Chuck Runyon, CEO & Co-Founder of Anytime Fitness and Maurice Levine, Master Franchisee and CEO of Anytime Fitness Asia, hosted the grand opening of Anytime Fitness Lumphini together with Billy Pech, Anytime Fitness Lumphini's club owner. Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness franchise in the world, with more than 3,600 gyms globally. Presided at the event was H.E. Suwit Khunkitti, Former Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Anuruck Wattanathawornwong, Nonthiwat Prabhananda and Vachini Krairiksh.

From left to right:
Nonthiwat Prabhananda, Chuck Runyon, Maurice Levine, H.E. Suwit Khunkitti
Dr. Anuruck Wattanathawornwong, Billy Pech, Vachini Krairiksh.

