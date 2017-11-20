Photo Release: The Grand Opening of Anytime Fitness Lumphini

Photo Release: The Grand Opening of Anytime Fitness LumphiniGeneral Press Releases Monday November 20, 2017 16:08
Chuck Runyon, CEO & Co-Founder of Anytime Fitness and Maurice Levine, Master Franchisee and CEO of Anytime Fitness Asia, hosted the grand opening of Anytime Fitness Lumphini together with Billy Pech, Anytime Fitness Lumphini's club owner. Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness franchise in the world, with more than 3,600 gyms globally. Presided at the event was H.E. Suwit Khunkitti, Former Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Anuruck Wattanathawornwong, Nonthiwat Prabhananda and Vachini Krairiksh.
Latest Press Release
Chuck Runyon, CEO & Co-Founder of Anytime Fitness and Maurice Levine, Master Franchisee and CEO of Anytime Fitness Asia, hosted the grand opening of Anytime Fitness Lumphini together with Billy Pech, Anytime Fitness Lumphini's club owner. Anytime...
On 16th November 2017 enthusiastic colleagues from both Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel and Mercure Pattaya Hotel took part in a program to supported disabled and elderly people at the ""Baan Karun Ya Wet"" foundation in Chonburi, by hosting...
Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand: TU.BK), one of world's largest seafood producers, has selected Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to support its global expansion through the implementation of SAP(R) S/4HANA 1610 edition, a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP)...
Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTTPLC presided over a giveaway winner's award ceremony from the campaign ""Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon 15th Anniversary"" which launched during 15 June – 15...
This Father's Day, gather the family around and spend quality time together with dad, over an indulgent international brunch buffet at Latest Recipe starring live lobsters! Just because you're special, dad. Every table receives a complimentary Boston...