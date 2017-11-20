CELEBRATE FATHERS DAY TOGETHER WITH LOBSTER AT LATEST RECIPE LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK

Bangkok--20 Nov--LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK This Father's Day, gather the family around and spend quality time together with dad, over an indulgent international brunch buffet at Latest Recipe starring live lobsters! Just because you're special, dad. Every table receives a complimentary Boston Lobster and dad dines free when accompanied by at least 01 paying adult or child. Father's Day on Tuesday 05 December 2017 Brunch at Latest Recipe (Floor 02), 12:00 – 14:30 THB1,800++ per person For reservations, please call 02 232 8888 or email dining.lmbkk@lemeridien.com or visit www.lemeridienbangkokpatpong.com

