Fragrant relaxation with Rainbow Flora spa journey at Spa Cenvaree

Bangkok--20 Nov--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

The Rainbow Flora spa journey at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, will freshen your body and mind with the fragrance of fresh flowers, deep-cleaning your skin to leave it soft and silky, and with a delicate lingering scent.

Your Rainbow Flora journey is available until the end of December and lasts for 120 completely relaxing minutes, at just THB 2,495++ (2,937 Net) per person.

A five-minute foot ritual begins the journey, followed by a 25-minute Rainbow Flora body scrub to cleanse the skin with the gentle essence of a variety of flowers. Next, a long and luxurious 90-minute Aroma Massage with jasmine oil will release muscle tension and relax your body and mind.

Your fragrant journey ends with an uplifting drink of roselle tea and a selection of local fruits in the Relaxation Lounge.

Spa Cenvaree is set within its own spa village at the water park in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, far from the stresses of daily life.

Spa Cenvaree is situated within the Spa Village on the edge of the water park at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. For reservations please contact 038-301234 Ext 4333. E-mail : spacenvareecmbr@chr.co.th Website : www.spacenvaree.com