Lalamove Pay-On-Delivery Customer Purchases Revealed

Bangkok--4 Jan--Brand Now Asia

Bangkok customers use cutting-edge app to order everything from comfort food to men's white underwear

Hong Kong based on-demand delivery app Lalamove reveals its Bangkok pay-on-delivery customers put food and more food before work, home and even romance. Lalamove's Purchase Service customers are a hungry bunch and cannot get enough of traditional Thai dishes, even when using the modern-day Lalamove app, according to newly released data.

With the recently launched Purchase Service, Lalamove drivers can shop up to a value of 1,000 THB with cash reimbursed by customers on delivery. So far, afternoons are peak time for ordering in some good old fashioned comfort food from noodle soup to chicken and rice, red pork to Phuket chicken biryani; satisfying the taste buds during lunchtime and beyond.

Fast food, desserts and even drinks make it into the top five foodie buys too. There is also what to eat after work to think about as well, with the second most popular type of afternoon purchases being supermarket produce. Meat and seafood are top of the menu with shop buys, with tasty seasonings and sauces such as soy, chilli and oyster adding some real flavour to the deliveries.

Whilst customers may want the convenience of quick and easy supermarket purchases with Lalamove, they still want a balanced diet with vegetables and fruit scoring highly too.

When Bangkok's Lalamove customers are not ordering in food they are focused on ordering office supplies, household goods and, in fifth place, flowers, with roses being Bangkok's favorite bloom.

What might be surprising is that far from being far away from shops and restaurants, Purchase Service customers are in busy city hotspots. Most orders are requested in Pathumwan, followed hot on the heels by Klongtan, Hua Mark, Jompol and Klongtoey Nua.

And there is no end to retail requests either with some rather unusual purchases too, including a delivery of gas for a car, men's white underwear, animal food, fertilizer and even a pestle and mortar!