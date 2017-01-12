Photo Release: Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Honored as #Best Green Company of the Year 2016

Bangkok--12 Jan--core&peak Recently, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. was honored as 'Best Green Company of the Year' 2016 at The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards or ACES Awards that recognizes successful companies and individuals in Asia across two main domains; leadership and corporate social responsibility. Fuji Xerox realize to progress in reducing environmental impact of their various business activities and at every stage of their products and efforts in aiming to be a role model to their customers, partners, and other stakeholders on sustainability issues. Fuji Xerox has also implemented the Integrated Resource Recycling System to reuse and recycle parts across the document management and printing ecosystem, and provides leadership to the Asia Pacific business community

