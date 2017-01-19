Photo Release: SAS receives CSR Excellence 2016 award Recognition from American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, 5 consecutive years

Bangkok--19 Jan--Core and Peak Recently, Mr.Nutapone Apiluktoyanunt, Managing Director, SAS Software (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (center) received award "AMCHAM Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence Recognition (ACE) for 2016" from H.E. Mr. Glyn T. Davies, United States Ambassador to Thailand (Middle). This award was the result of SAS Software (Thailand) as a responsible and aware of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) 5 consecutive year. The function was held at Conrad Bangkok, Thailand

