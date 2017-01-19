Photo Release: SAS receives CSR Excellence 2016 award Recognition from American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, 5 consecutive years

Photo Release: SAS receives CSR Excellence 2016 award Recognition from American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, 5 consecutive yearsInformation Technology Press Releases Thursday January 19, 2017 17:00
Recently, Mr.Nutapone Apiluktoyanunt, Managing Director, SAS Software (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (center) received award "AMCHAM Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence Recognition (ACE) for 2016" from H.E. Mr. Glyn T. Davies, United States Ambassador to Thailand (Middle). This award was the result of SAS Software (Thailand) as a responsible and aware of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) 5 consecutive year. The function was held at Conrad Bangkok, Thailand
Latest Press Release
The "Connected World" content hub makes users of connected products and services a central focus - Product platform: Bosch shows product highlights from all spheres of the Internet of Things - Platform for visionaries: in the future, experts will be able...
Recently, Mr.Nutapone Apiluktoyanunt, Managing Director, SAS Software (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (center) received award "AMCHAM Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence Recognition (ACE) for 2016" from H.E. Mr. Glyn T. Davies, United States Ambassador to...
iflix, the world's leading Internet TV service for emerging markets, offering subscribers unlimited access to thousands of TV shows, movies and more, is thrilled to premiere Korea's hottest new fantasy drama, The Legend of the Blue Sea, available only on...
$10 Million Program Dedicated to Showing How Virtual Reality Can Lead to Positive Impact in Support of United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals HTC VIVE(TM), the leader in room-scale Virtual Reality (VR), today announced VR For Impact, a $10...
Even though f-code (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has only been in Thailand for eleven months, they have taken the market by storm and acquired significant market share. Their innovative and successful digital marketing tools have attracted a number of...