Photo Release: SAS held a Workshop: SAS programming 1: Essentials Arming students with Essential Skills of SAS Software

Bangkok--26 Jan--Core and Peak Recently, Assoc. Prof. Suwanee Surasiengsunk, Ph.D. Head of Department Statistics, Chulalongkorn Business School (from 4thright) welcomed to the teams of SAS Software (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in the occasion of arranged a workshop: SAS, Programming 1: Essentials. The objection of workshop is to aim the students' knowledge of how use SAS software before they graduate, because the knowledge of SAS programming is essential and meeting the demand for big data scientists work. The workshop was held from 6-8 January, 2017 at the Department of Statistics, Chulalongkorn University.

