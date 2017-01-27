Priceza Announces Winners of 2016 eCommerce Awards

Bangkok--27 Jan--Priceza

Priceza, a shopping search engine with presence in six countries in Southeast Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Vietnam, announces the 2016 eCommerce Awards winnersat the Priceza eCommerce Awards 2016 event hosted at the Aksara King Power theatre on 25 January 2017. Besides winner announcements, Thai eCommerce gurus shared their insights on 2017 eCommerce trends in Thailand, as well as provided insiders' tips on what today's shoppers are really looking for.

During the event's panelist session on eCommerce Trends 2017, well-known faces in the eCommerce industry including Mr. Worawoot Ounjai (CEO of Central Online) and Mr. Tarin Thaniyavarn (CCO of Lazada) shared their insights on the direction of the industry. The session covered topics from logistics, payment systems to cross-device eCommerce trends, chat bots and loyalty apps.

Insights on what millennial shoppers want were also shared by Mr. M Khajochi from MacThai.com and Mr. Supadej Sutthiphongkanasai from Freeware.in.th. The session touch on topics including loyalty programs, shipping preferences, online shopping behavior and more.

Mr. Thanawat Malabuppha, Priceza's CEO shares, "The eCommerce market in Southeast Asia is one of the fastest-growing. From our data of over 130 milllion buying intent onPriceza.com, survey of Priceza's members in Thailand of over 800,000 shoppers, and public reviews and ratings made by buyers, we were able to discover eCommerce players that are at the top of consumer's mind in Thailand."

Accordingly, Mr. Thanawat explains that quality and reliability of online shopping services is a driving force that impacts the acceptance rate of the eCommerce business in the region, and Priceza's eCommerce Awards 2016 is one of the mechanic propelling the growth and acceptance rate in Thailand.

List of winners and runner ups by category:

Top Marketplace Awards

Winner: LAZADA

1st Runner up: Weloveshopping

2nd Runner up: Tarad.com

Top Corporate Seller Awards

Winner: ShopAt24

1st Runner up: Central Online Shopping

2nd Runner up: Topvalue

Top Grocery Retailer Awards

Winner: Tesco Lotus

1st Runner up: Tops

2nd Runner up: Big C Shopping Online

Top Home&Decor Seller Awards

Winner: Direct to Shop by Homepro

1st Runner up: Index Living Mall

Top SME Seller (IT)

Winner: tohome

1st Runner up: HeadDaddy

Top SME Seller (Fashion)

Winner: Ookbee Mall

1st Runner up: Thailand Best

Top SME Seller (Beauty)

Winner: Beauticool

1st Runner up: Strawberrynet

Top SME Seller (Books)

Winner: Kinokuniya

1st Runner up: Naiin

Top SME Seller (Sport)

Winner: TV Direct

1st Runner up: 360Ongsaonline

About Priceza

Priceza is a leading provider of shopping search and price comparison in countries in Southeast Asia with over 13 million users per month. The platform enable shoppers to search for products from multiple categories offered by the many online shops, which in-turn promotes fair competition and empowers buyers with informed buying decision from shop ratings, buyer reviews as well as shipping options and more. Priceza envisions being part of the efforts in making the retail ecosystem in SEA as transparent as possible and realize a market of perfect competition that benefits both buyers and sellers.