LuxBerths, a Global Online Marina Platform for Superyachts, Has Launched In Asia

LuxBerths, a Global Online Marina Platform for Superyachts, Has Launched In AsiaInformation Technology Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 12:35
That is all about to change with the launch of LuxBerths (www.LuxBerths.com): an advanced booking system for superyachts that provides a comprehensive database of marinas for yacht operators to search, select and book from.
Launched at the Thailand Yacht Show in Phuket in December, LuxBerths has a database of over 500 marinas accounting for more than 18,000 super yacht berths and offers yacht operators the advantage of a quick, convenient booking service to any marina on the system.
LuxBerths has selected the top marinas in the world and created a platform for marinas to promote their benefits and services to a global audience. The initial sign up phase has been completed and LuxBerths is now fully operational with specific functions focused on bookings, sales and destinations.
"As marinas develop and become more sophisticated, not only in how they operate but also via their marketing programmes, there is a distinct need for an online, user-friendly platform that delivers convenience with a wealth of information," he added.
As well as providing fast, convenient booking options, LuxBerths will offer captains up to date information on individual marinas as well as in depth destination features that will provide insights to key yachting locations.
Chief Executive Officer of Raffles Marina, Ray Parry, said: "The industry is developing fast and it's important that yachting embraces new technology and all the advantages that it provides. This platform not only allows our alliance to promote our individual marinas but also our destinations, so it's a great boost for the super yacht community in Asia and beyond."
Part of the LuxBerths remit is to promote yachting destinations around the world and so it's no coincidence that Luxberths is launching at the Thailand Yacht Show, which is backed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and is a highlight of one of Asia's leading yachting destinations.
Latest Press Release
Whilst technology has played a vital part in the development of yachting over the decades, the task of booking a berth has been left to basic methods. That is all about to change with the launch of LuxBerths (www.LuxBerths.com): an advanced booking...
For the first time, security surpasses availability to become the number one priority for application deployment as organizations move to the cloud. F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced the results of its 2017 State of Application Delivery report....
Priceza, a shopping search engine with presence in six countries in Southeast Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Vietnam, announces the 2016 eCommerce Awards winnersat the Priceza eCommerce Awards 2016 event hosted at the...
Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") and Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. ("Hitachi Building Systems") today announced the establishment of the Asia Training Center, a training site for engineers involved in the elevator and escalator business in the...
Recently, Assoc. Prof. Suwanee Surasiengsunk, Ph.D. Head of Department Statistics, Chulalongkorn Business School (from 4thright) welcomed to the teams of SAS Software (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in the occasion of arranged a workshop: SAS, Programming 1:...