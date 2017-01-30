LuxBerths, a Global Online Marina Platform for Superyachts, Has Launched In Asia

Bangkok--30 Jan--Spark Communications

Whilst technology has played a vital part in the development of yachting over the decades, the task of booking a berth has been left to basic methods.

That is all about to change with the launch of LuxBerths (www.LuxBerths.com): an advanced booking system for superyachts that provides a comprehensive database of marinas for yacht operators to search, select and book from.

Launched at the Thailand Yacht Show in Phuket in December, LuxBerths has a database of over 500 marinas accounting for more than 18,000 super yacht berths and offers yacht operators the advantage of a quick, convenient booking service to any marina on the system.

LuxBerths has selected the top marinas in the world and created a platform for marinas to promote their benefits and services to a global audience. The initial sign up phase has been completed and LuxBerths is now fully operational with specific functions focused on bookings, sales and destinations.

James Wickens, CEO of LuxBerths, said: "The superyacht industry has been growing globally for many years and we believe that in terms of communications there is an opportunity for an upgrade in connectivity.

"LuxBerths platform provides a unique gateway for captains and owners to simply compare marinas plus book berths seamlessly online whilst saving money on more traditional booking options."

"As marinas develop and become more sophisticated, not only in how they operate but also via their marketing programmes, there is a distinct need for an online, user-friendly platform that delivers convenience with a wealth of information," he added.

As well as providing fast, convenient booking options, LuxBerths will offer captains up to date information on individual marinas as well as in depth destination features that will provide insights to key yachting locations.

One of the first groups to sign up to the platform is the Aseanarean Bluewater Alliance (ABA), a prestigious group of 13 marinas in Asia including Raffles Marina, Ocean Marina Yacht Club, and Phuket Boat Lagoon

Chief Executive Officer of Raffles Marina, Ray Parry, said: "The industry is developing fast and it's important that yachting embraces new technology and all the advantages that it provides. This platform not only allows our alliance to promote our individual marinas but also our destinations, so it's a great boost for the super yacht community in Asia and beyond."

Part of the LuxBerths remit is to promote yachting destinations around the world and so it's no coincidence that Luxberths is launching at the Thailand Yacht Show, which is backed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and is a highlight of one of Asia's leading yachting destinations.

