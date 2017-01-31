LAZGAM Takes Aim at Thailand and Beyond

Bangkok--31 Jan--PAM PLUS PLUS

Get ready for a laser tag experience like no other in all major cities in Thailandand aim growth across Asia. LAZGAM is Thailand's only totally immersive setting for futuristic fun and it is expanding on a national level in 2017 after a success story at its first branch in Sukhumvitsoi 22. LAZGAM takes all that and raises the experience to another level. And now LAZGAM has its sights set Thailand as the base market on opening two new branches and launching of franchise business under the brand "LAZGAM" through small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs).

LAZGAM is the first Thailand's only real laser tag experience that will make the adrenaline-pumping adventure in you and tests skills for all game lovers and new gamers in an immersive futuristic maze within the three-dimensional virtual over 500 square meters atmospheric sci-fi world of lasers, strobe lights and smoke machines with the most modern and secure laser equipment game.

LAZGAM was established from innovative idea and now managed by the two Swiss men, Mr. Sebastien Abad, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Benjamin Cherix, Head of Operations. Both had the same goal and desire to create LAZGAM to be the most sophisticated laser tag experiencein Thailand, by selecting Holiday Inn Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 22, located in the heart of Bangkok business district, as the place to open LAZGAM Laser Games. After the official opening in early 2016, it tookjust 2 months to raise the popularity of Thai gamers and has since becomea well-known place in Bangkok for celebrities, net idols as well as Thais and expats who crave for challenges, excitement and loads of fun.

"We've teamed up to create LAZGAM from personal interests and to follow our dreams. I love reading science fiction fantasy books while Benjamin loves to play online games. However, we intend that the laser game is not only for fun, but also to create the unity of people. A sense of teamwork is a must and is built among the team players while playing laser game in order to be the winning team.

LAZGAM uses and has exclusivity of the latest infrared technology and the most accurate laser equipment, LaserMaxx, which is world's premier laser tag. Thus, laser game at LAZGAM is a genuinely engaging, exciting experience for all people from children aged of 7 years old to adults aged 77 years. Laser game is a fun activity that helps strengthening relationship with family and friends and also perfect for any kinds of activities and events" said Sabastien

"Despite the success of LAZGAM Laser Games at Holiday Inn Bangkok Sukhumvit, we aren't merely kicking back and taking it easy. Far from it, we are still busy with expansion plans with another Bangkok branch at Major Ratchayothin as well as a Pattaya site at Central Festival Pattaya opening in March and April 2017, respectively. Branches at Major Ratchayothin and Central Festival Pattaya will be fully owned and operated by LAZGAM. In addition to new ventures for LAZGAM, we expect more branches nationwide and to be number one laser game leading in Asia. 2017 will then be the year that LAZGAM will aggressively expand Franchises of its brand through SME entrepreneurs across major cities in Thailand such as Chiang Mai, Samui, Phuket, Korat, KhonKaen and Hua Hin with franchisees lining up to kick things off." Benjamin added.

Uniquely from others, LAZGAM is the Bangkok's first indoor sci-fi style laser shooting simulation game and the most popular in town. It became a meeting place for fun and exciting activities. Often visited by those big shot celebrities of Thailand, it is not unusual to have Khun Kamolsut (Kong) Dabbaransi, one of the most successful celebrity businessmen as a business partner of LAZGAM.

"I am a businessman and always prefer do something new. There are three main things for my business philosophy 1) Unique selling points, you have to know yourself that how different you are from the rest 2) Good teamwork and 3) Always think positively and cope with all situations. After I spoke with Sebastian and Benjamin then, I felt we had the same attitude and business philosophy. I think LAZGAM is different from the others in term of products and style of business model." said Kamolsut

LAZGAM franchise has been designed to allow candidates without any knowledge of Laser Tag business to be able to open and run Lazgam center successfully. Lazgam franchise system support includes pre-opening, opening and post opening services including location feasibility test, financials, forecasts, operations, supply chain, brand standards, training, technical training, sales support, PR, and marketing.

Unique and like no other

LAZGAM ON AIR – The outdoor laser game service which brings the excitement of laser tag to your own locations for private birthday party at home, corporate gathering at hotels, launching event in shopping mall or any special occasions anywhere. LAZGAM ON AIR is ready to serve you with the amazing experience.

Key factors that make LAZGAM incomparable with any other out there are the exclusivity it has over the use of Lasermaxx equipment that is world's premier laser tag. LaserMaxx also provides laser tag services over 300 sets across 5 countries in the world, offering 24-hour customer services team and maintenance service to serve its customers to buy products and services from partners in order to drive LaserMaxx brand to become the leader in Thailand market. LaserMaxx equipment is totally different from other brands with higher quality from production process in term of strength equipment, electricity system in the gun that combines the special technical devices and automatically operating systems. Its powerful gun with precision and realism which enhances the pleasure of excitement throughout the game.

LAZGAM Laser Games is located on the 5th floor of the Holiday Inn Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22 and within walking distance from BTS Sky train and MRT subway stations. Mondays – Thursdays: from noon to midnight. Fridays: from 12pm to 2am. Saturdays : from 10am to 2am and Sundays : from 10am to midnight. Price is THB 350/person/game/15 minutes. Additional game is THB 300/person/game/15 minutes. Team from 10+ people is THB 320/person/game/15 minutes and additional games is THB 280/person/game/15 minutes.

For more information or special promotions please contact Khun Pookie at sales@lazgam.com, call 02-663-7703 or 096-245-9796