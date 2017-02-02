Photo Release: SAS Experts advises Organizations transform The Future of FSI RoundTable: See tomorrows markets today

Bangkok--2 Feb--Core and Peak Recently, Mr.Nutapone Apiluktoyanunt (Left), Managing Director of SAS Software (Thailand) Co,.Ltd., a leading provider of Business analytics software and services welcomed Mr. Michael Araneta Director, IDC Financial insights Asia/Pacific (Middle) and Mr. David Burgess, Global Analytics Lead, SAS (Left). They came here as the keynotes speaker at the event "The Future Of FSI Roundtable: See tomorrow's markets today" the topic is concerning on new standards of Analytics Excellence, insights and strategy to Digital Transforms in the financial and banking (FSI) Industrial, the market potential and need Analytics Excellence Solutions to help manage big data to develop now. The function was held at Renaissance Hotel Bangkok, Thailand

