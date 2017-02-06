Students from Chulalongkorn university are welcomed at the Ericsson 5g technology showcase

Bangkok--6 Feb--MIDAS PR

Students from Chulalongkorn University experience 5G technology: To celebrate its 111-year anniversary of working in Thailand, Ericsson hosted a unique technology showcase event titled "Let's turn change into growth – realizing a Digital Thailand". At this event, Ericsson highlighted that 5G is the key to further develop the Internet of Things and other sustainable private and business solutions, which will ultimately lead to a Digital Nation. On the second day of this unique showcase event students from Chulalongkorn University had the opportunity to explore the specially set up 5G demonstration area where live 5G use cases were shown for the very first time in Thailand.

Photo shows:

4th from left: Dr. Prasit Teekaput, Head of ICT and Strategic Management at the Faculty of Engineering; Chulalongkorn University

5th from left: Ms. Nadine Allen, President and Head of Ericsson Thailand