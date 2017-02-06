GoBike to make special bouquet deliveries for Chope diners on Valentines Day

GoBike Co., Ltd. has joined hands with Chope Thailand to help enhance this year's Valentine's Day to be a truly memorable one for love birds.. Diners reserving a table for two through the Chope application on Valentine's Day will receive a beautiful bouquet of flowers, specially hand-delivered by GoBike.

To take advantage of this special offer, diners can download the Chope app free of charge on both Android and iOS mobiles, and then key in the promotional code 'VDAY". This special promotion will be applicable only to the first 50 diners who reserve their tables on February 14, 2017.

