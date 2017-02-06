Dassault Systemes Announces SOLIDWORKS World 2017

Dassault Systemes Announces SOLIDWORKS World 2017Information Technology Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 15:13
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced that SOLIDWORKS World 2017, its 19th annual conference dedicated to the 3D design and engineering community, will take place from February 5-8, 2017 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
SOLIDWORKS World 2017 brings together more than 5,000 engineers and designers from across the globe. Here, this community can network, learn, share and discover the latest in SOLIDWORKS 3D applications and engineering technologies that help millions of SOLIDWORKS users create compelling customer experiences. Visitors to the SOLIDWORKS World 2017 website can also register to watch the live streaming of the event's general sessions.
SOLIDWORKS World 2017's four-day conference agenda features keynote presentations from imaginative explorers who are nurturing the kind of technology, business and sustainability breakthroughs that inspire engineers and designers to innovate. Speakers include:
• Anousheh Ansari, an Iranian-American engineer who, as the first female private space explorer, spent eight days aboard the International Space Station. She is also the co-founder and chairman of Prodea Systems, a platform for the internet of things.
• Jason Silva, Media Artist, Futurist, Philosopher, and host of National Geographic's hit TV series, Brain Games. He is also the creator of Shots of Awe, a short film series that explores innovation, technology creativity, futurism and the metaphysics of the imagination.
• Sustainability expert and social visionary Duane Elgin, with Jon Friedman, co-founder of Freight Farms, to discuss how the company modifies shipping containers to create year-round agriculture in any environment and empower local food production;
• Amir Abo-Shaeer, founder and director of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, and a winner of the MacArthur Foundation's "Genius Grant," to explain how the next generation of physicists, engineers, and mathematicians are being cultivated today within our communities; and
SOLIDWORKS World 2017 also offers more than 200 tutorials, training sessions and events dedicated to beginning, intermediate and advanced SOLIDWORKS users that address best practices for 3D CAD and innovations in mechanical design and engineering. Highlights include:
"The SOLIDWORKS community shares a passion for innovation, collaboration and design that is unique," said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes. "SOLIDWORKS World fuses this unbridled energy with product development and technology strategies that are pushing the evolution of the internet of things, model based definition, additive manufacturing and other approaches. It's the place to be for innovators looking to connect with each other, learn new skills, and transform how products are designed, manufactured and supported."
