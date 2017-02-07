Photo Relelase: SAS Experts advises Organizations transform Get inside the new world of Manufacturing

Bangkok--7 Feb--Core and Peak Recently, Mr.Nutapone Apiluktoyanunt (Middle), Managing Director of SAS Software (Thailand) Co,.Ltd., a leading provider of Business analytics software and services welcomed Mr. Jarit Sidhu Director, IDC Financial insights Asia/Pacific (Left) and Mr. Byungwook Choi , Principal Business Solutions Manager, Asia Pacific Practice, SAS (Light). They came here as the keynotes speaker at the event "Get inside the new world of Manufacturing" the topic is concerning on new standards of Analytics Excellence, insights and strategy to Digital Transforms of Manufacturing the market potential and need Analytics Excellence Solutions to help manage big data. The function was held at Renaissance Hotel Bangkok, Thailand

Latest Press Release

