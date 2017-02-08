Thaicom launches Kantana Play, the 2nd screen application in The Face Thailand 3

Bangkok--8 Feb--Thaicom

Thaicom PLC, one of Asia's leading satellite operators, has partnered with Kantana Group to launch the Kantana Play application, which was designed to deliver a new and fun-filled experience to viewers. The application is available for download now and will go live in time for audiences to enjoy the Face Thailand Season 3 interactively.

Kantana Play is a smart device application on the cutting edge of the broadcast industry's future which provide opportunities for audiences to exclusively interact through functions such as Live Talk –Fans can talk with mentors, special guests, and competitors on the show via real-time interactive technology, Send Gift – Viewers can encourage mentors, special guests, and competitors by sending them the gifts, Video - Viewers have access to previous episodes and exclusive bonus scenes, Chat – Viewers can chat and share stickers in The Face Thailand Fan Club, Shopping, Information and more.

Kantana Play is available for download now from Apple Store and Play Store. Don't miss!