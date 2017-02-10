Nubia unveil the new Z11 mini s DSLR Quality in your hand

Bangkok--10 Feb--

Following the phenomenal sold out of all the 4 models in Nubia Z11 Series during the first launch last year, Nubia, the Chinese leader in smartphone, is officially having its full stream expansion to the Thai smartphone market.

Unveiling "mini s", the new flagship smartphone in Nubia z11 Series, with the combination of a revolutionary design and intuitive features that fit every modern lifestyle. Experience the DSLR quality image and video of the 23 megapixel camera from the only 8,990 baht price. Nubia's expecting the growth of 500 million baht by the end of this year.

Mr. Perry Ye managing director of Nubia (Thailand) Co.,Ltd, revealed in the Thailand Mobile Expo 2017 about the launching of the new world class flagship smartphone in Nubia Z11 Series, mini s. With the slogan "Best Shot in Your Hand", Nubia Z11 mini s is the fusion of art and technology that combines the bezel-less design and the new break through mobile photography function which enabling users to take DSLR-grade images.

To follow the phenomenal history of selling out within two days after the launching of the first 3 models in Nubia Z11 Series (Nubia Z11, Nubia Z11 Max and Nubia N1), Nubia expects to gain a good share from Thailand's smartphone market.

Nubia Z11 mini s is simple and elegant with 5.2' FHD screen, RAM 4GB and supporting up to 200GB microSD card. It comes with nubia UI fully upgrade to Android 7.0 along with other innovative functions such as FiT, Split Screen and empowered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (2.0 GHz.), smooth and flawless every touch. Nubia NeoVision 6.0 broadens your capacity to create photographic masterpiece. Nubia Z11 mini s supports 4G and comes with 3000 mAh battery capacity and NeoPower 2.0 to ensure longer battery life. All is for only 8,990 baht.

As a result of the brand's passion to expand innovative interaction features along with design to enhance the quality of life, Nubia is confident that the launching of this new flagship smartphone will guarantee positive response from the Thai consumer and expecting the 2017 growth of 500 million baht.

Nubia Z11 mini s is available in two colours, Moon Gold and Khaki Grey, and will officially be in store from the beginning of March. Preorder or experience Nubia Z11 mini s at the Thailand Mobile Expo or visit our page at "facebook.com/nubiasmartphonethailand" and "www.nubia.com/th"