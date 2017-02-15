ADATA SD700 Durable External 3D NAND SSD Wins iF Design Award 2017

Bangkok--15 Feb--ADATA Technology

ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of high performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, and mobile accessories, is proud to share that one of its products has again secured a prestigious iF Design Award.The SD700 durable external SSD took an iF Design Award for 2017 as chosen from 5,575 entries by a 58-member jury made up of independent experts from all over the world. The drive was noted for its attractive design, versatile practicability, and rugged durability, with thoroughly-tested IP68 dust and water proof specifications in addition to military-grade shock proofing.

3D NAND external SSD getstough

The SD700 has been designed and tested to IEC IP68 standards. That means it is completely dust-tight to prevent particulate ingress and can operate normally even after submersion in 1.5m of water for 60 minutes. ADATA has also tested the SD700 to the popular US Army MIL-STD-810G 516.6 shock and drop resistance standard, ensuring a high degree of shock proofing. With its multi-layered protective enclosure and obvious lack of moving parts as an SSD, the SD700 offers extremely survivable storage for extreme activities. Moreover, SD700 utilizes 3D NAND flash, making it more reliable and more power efficient than traditional 2D NAND. The SD700 arrives in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. For connectivity, it uses USB 3.1, enough to stream 4K content with no buffering or lag. Typical data speeds are 440MB/s read and write. The SD700 is plug and play compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Android devices to best serve global audiences.The SD700 ushers a new era of even better mobility that tha! t offered by durable external hard drives, including those made by ADATA itself. It weighs just 100g, operates with complete silence, and does not build up any heat. ADATA is offering the SD700 in two-tone black and yellow or all-black color schemes.