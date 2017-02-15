VST ECS (Thailand) was awarded Best Distributor of the Year 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise.Information Technology Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 13:45
VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a member of VST ECS Group, led by Mr. Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, Executive Chairman and Mr. Thongchai Puckwattanachai, President, has garnered 4 awards of "Best Distributor of the Year 2016" including "Overall Performance", "HPE Servers", "HPE Storage" and "HPE Technology Services" from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Thailand). These award-winnings mark that VST ECS (Thailand) has been recognized by HPE of strongly supported and generated a continued growth of HPE products in Thailand throughout the year 2016.
The event "HPE Partner Kickoff 2017" was recently held at Chakrabongse Villas, Maharaj Road, Tatien, Bangkok, Thailand. VST ECS (Thailand)'s executives including Mr. Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, Executive Chairman; Mr. Thongchai Puckwattanachai, President; Mr. Boonchai Asawachaisuvikom, SVP, Sales & Marketing and Mr. Thanate Phunsukhumthana, VP, Sales & Marketing, have represented the Company to receive 4 awards from Mr. Dhanawat Suthumpun, Managing Director and Director of Global Sales and Enterprise Marketing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Khun Thongchai mentioned that "On behalf of VST ECS (Thailand) team, I absolutely delighted that we have won up to 4 awards of "The Best Distributor of the Year 2016" which there are totally 6 awards for distributors. This success can be attributed to the best effort of coordination among all related teams, especially the Products team, Product Sales, Pre-Sales and Sales team who are directly responsible for driving the HPE products, including the services team of vServePlus Co., Ltd. who always offers the best after-sales service to our customers. They are our great teams and partners who have contributed to the Company to achieve almost all top awards of HP Enterprise.
"We intend to continually provide the best service to our dealers and customers. I am confident that with a strong coordination and hard work of all related teams, we will be able to achieve these kind of awards from HP Enterprise next year again." Khun Thongchai said.
