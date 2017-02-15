Asias Influencer Marketing Platform #Withfluence to Introduce New Updates With 30 Days Free Trial

Asias Influencer Marketing Platform #Withfluence to Introduce New Updates With 30 Days Free TrialInformation Technology Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 15:19
Withfluence, a platform that brings together brands and influencers across Asia, has opened up services for brands and agencies world wide to collaborate and connect with Asian influencers. The platform focuses on in-feed channels of communication such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to help brands reach their target audience through micro-moments. Withfluence's Platform key capabilities include:
- Discover the best way to find influencers. Our technology utilizes machine learn- ing and computer image recognition to speed up your influencer searches to engage and collaborate with influencers across Asia
- Management A simple, effective way to manage all your influencer and creator relationships. Create campaigns, send out proposals and monitor performance all in one place.
- Payments an easy and reliable way to negotiate pricing and make payments to influencers.
Once signed up, free trial users will gain full access to campaign creation, access influencer database, send out proposals to influencers and filtering tools to search for the right influencer with ease. Users will be able to experience the newly redesigned interface and dashboard with a clear step by step guide. The trial date ends 31st March 2017.
- Direct access to influencer network across Asia
- Deep analytics data of influencers performance and audience demographics
- Streamline campaign management platform
first product, we have learned a lot from existing brands and agencies regarding the chal- lenges. We're continuing to improve and update our platform, our focus is on providing a bridge for brands and individuals in Asia to connect and create powerful content together, we hope that this new update will benefit both brands and creators."
