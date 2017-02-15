Keeping the Memories of Love Alive with WDs My Passport

Information Technology Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 16:54
Bangkok--15 Feb--Total Quality PR

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) celebrates the season of love with My Passport, the trusted, portable storage, that perfectly complements your loved one's lifestyle. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand, there's plenty of space to store massive amount of photos, videos, music, and keep all those beautiful memories alive!

My Passport is portable and lightweight, with up to 4TB. Featuring automatic backup and password protection, you never have to worry about keeping your cherished memories safe and secure and all in one place. This pocket-sized portable drive comes in not just the color of love – red - but also in other vibrant colors including yellow, orange, blue, black, and white.

Pick up a WD My Passport™ today at select retailers and distributors in Thailand, with prices starting from THB 2,390.
For more information My Passport™, please visit https://www.wdc.com/en-um/products/portable-storage/my-passport.html

Latest Press Release

Keeping the Memories of Love Alive with WDs My Passport

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) celebrates the season of love with My Passport, the trusted, portable storage, that perfectly complements your loved one's lifestyle. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand, there's plenty of space to store massive...

COMPAREX Thailand joined Microsoft Solution Summit 2017 as a Platinum Sponsor.

COMPAREX Thailand has positioned as a global IT provider specializing in license management, sourcing, technical consulting, cloud-based professional and managed services by joining Microsoft Solution Summit 2017 with a theme of Digital Transformation in...

G2A Launches G2A Deal - A Rewards Game Pack

Global digital gaming marketplace G2A.COM has launched its first-ever G2A Deal , a rewards video game pack which includes Lords of the Fallen, Syberia 1 and 2, Dirt 3, and SUPERHOT, all for a low subscription cost. G2A Deal, supported by G2A's developer...

Asias Influencer Marketing Platform #Withfluence to Introduce New Updates With 30 Days Free Trial

Maximized customer success manager and newly developed product updates allowing brands and agencies to communicate authentic stories and connect with Asia's new wave of millennials. Withfluence, a platform that brings together brands and influencers...

VST ECS (Thailand) was awarded Best Distributor of the Year 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a member of VST ECS Group, led by Mr. Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, Executive Chairman and Mr. Thongchai Puckwattanachai, President, has garnered 4 awards of "Best Distributor of the Year 2016" including "Overall Performance",...

Related Topics

Western Digital Season of Love MY PASSPORT Lifestyle CELEBRATE The Trust Passport portable The Palm Western