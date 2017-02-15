Keeping the Memories of Love Alive with WDs My Passport

Keeping the Memories of Love Alive with WDs My PassportInformation Technology Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 16:54
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) celebrates the season of love with My Passport, the trusted, portable storage, that perfectly complements your loved one's lifestyle. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand, there's plenty of space to store massive amount of photos, videos, music, and keep all those beautiful memories alive!
My Passport is portable and lightweight, with up to 4TB. Featuring automatic backup and password protection, you never have to worry about keeping your cherished memories safe and secure and all in one place. This pocket-sized portable drive comes in not just the color of love – red - but also in other vibrant colors including yellow, orange, blue, black, and white.
