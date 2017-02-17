HP reinvents security with global campaign starring Christian Slater

HP reinvents security with global campaign starring Christian SlaterInformation Technology Press Releases Friday February 17, 2017 11:31
HP Inc. today introduced the first of a series of global initiatives to elevate awareness of the security risks facing businesses and consumers. It kicks off with award-winning actor Christian Slater and the premiere of the newly launched HP Studios' web series, The Wolf, highlighting how corporate networks can be hacked and what companies must do to protect themselves. Watch and share the trailer and web series at www.hp.com/TheWolf.
In the series, Slater systematically hacks a company - from the mailroom to the boardroom - through overlooked vulnerabilities and poorly secured printers and PCs. This first installment reinforces that security is no longer just the responsibility of the network or is something at the perimeter, but a concern for everyone.
"As the universe of connected devices grows exponentially, so does the sophistication and magnitude of cyber attacks. Securing devices, data and identities is an imperative in driving continued confidence in technology and with whom and with what we choose to connect," said Antonio Lucio, HP Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "HP is leading from the front to continually make meaningful progress in securing the future of computing, and The Wolf is a creative way to raise awareness of this growing challenge for companies."
"Christian Slater's ability to play a charmingly sinister hacker, combined with his popularity in the cybersecurity world, make him the perfect partner to expose security issues that leave businesses vulnerable to attacks. Stay tuned for how The Wolf story evolves and helps turn threat and vulnerability into HP Secure," said Lucio.
"Hacking is a serious and growing problem for businesses and consumers. When HP asked me to partner on this series, I thought it was a great opportunity to help educate the public about how to better protect against cyber attacks," said Christian Slater.
Latest Press Release
HP Inc. today introduced the first of a series of global initiatives to elevate awareness of the security risks facing businesses and consumers. It kicks off with award-winning actor Christian Slater and the premiere of the newly launched HP Studios' web...
Adds one of the industry's most effective machine learning-based predictive malware detection solutions Accelerates Sophos next-generation endpoint protection strategy with deep learning artificial intelligence algorithms Invincea technology will be...
Research and development expenditure increases to 6.6 billion euros300-million-euro investment in center for artificial intelligence Market for intelligent assistants and personalized services is worth billions Bosch CEO Denner: "Bosch in the midst of...
Partnership brings unrivalled beauty to your smartphone and allows true freedom of expression In a move that brings the worlds of technology and colour closer together than ever before, Huawei Consumer Business Group and The Pantone Color Institute have...
Representatives from eight Pacific Island countries are on the path of creating their national geo-spatial databases courtesy of a UNESCAP project being implemented by Geoinformatics Center, Asian Institute of Technology (AIT). Twelve participants from...