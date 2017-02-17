Veritas to Usher in the Future of Enterprise Data Management at Veritas Vision Solution Day 2017

Veritas to Usher in the Future of Enterprise Data Management at Veritas Vision Solution Day 2017Information Technology Press Releases Friday February 17, 2017 14:26
Veritas Technologies, the leader in information management, today announced that it is bringing together their local industry and technology leaders at Vision Solution Day conference, scheduled to be held at Plaza Athenee Bangkok A Royal Meridien Hotel on February 23, 2017.
In a world where data is the new digital currency, Veritas Vision Solution Day 2017 will offer insights and an interactive exchange on the future of enterprise data management. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and learn how to maximize their investments in cloud, open source and software-defined storage while maintaining control of their most critical asset - data.
Pramut Sriwichian, Senior Country Manager of Veritas Thailand, said, "The exponential growth of data and the resources needed to manage it are two of the most pressing issues facing businesses today. It's not just the volume of data. It's also where it resides and how it travels between private and public clouds, virtual environments and on-premises. Businesses must have a data management strategy to harness the power of their information. Vision Solution Day conference is dedicated to helping organizations to do just that, and more importantly, to learn and share best practices with other industry leaders."
"Veritas is focused on helping our customers to unlock the full value of their information. We are excited to present the Veritas Vision Solution Day 2017 event to showcase the complete lineup of our information management solution portfolio, designed for both customers and partners, to address new trends and solutions including hybrid cloud, data privacy and information governance and open source including OpenStack and SDS. Attendees will hear how new Veritas enterprise data management solutions including Veritas NetBackup, Enterprise Vault, eDiscovery and HyperScale for OpenStack address these trends." added Pramut.
