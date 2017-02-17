New SP-1425: Versatile dedicated scanning for your small office needs An all-round model capable of A4 size scanning, allowing you to digitize various documents with this scanner only

New SP-1425: Versatile dedicated scanning for your small office needs An all-round model capable of A4 size scanning, allowing you to digitize various documents with this scanner onlyInformation Technology Press Releases Friday February 17, 2017 14:31
PFU ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD (PAPL), a subsidiary of Fujitsu Ltd., announced today that it has launched a new SP Series*1 scanner SP-1425 which is a combined model composed of an ADF*2 and a flatbed. The SP-1425 provides easy to use operations, reliable performance, and in addition, becomes the smallest and lightest*3 model in comparison to conventional company products. When compared with conventional models, the SP-1425 is downsized by 10 % or more*4.
"The SP-1425 is a fast, reliable and versatile scanner that is built to cater to any business need." Said Ms. Jarunya Imtanasan Director of Partner Business, Channel Sales Group Fujitsu (Thailand) Co.,Ltd "Equipped with both the ADF and flatbed, whether you are archiving documents in the office, or processing applications over the reception counters, the compact SP-1425 is able to deliver the same consistent quality imaging"
PFU makes your business more efficient with the fi Series, the world's No.1 share*5 in the document scanner for professional use, and the new high cost-performance SP series which delivers simple operation and reliable performance.
Software programs that can be used for your business are bundled together with this scanner. The easy-to-understand UIs and the advanced image processing feature improves the efficiency of your work, which helps to greatly increase productivity.
This is a scanner driver that supports TWAIN/ISISTM, easily converting various documents into high-quality images automatically. Configuring or changing the settings according to the type or condition of a document is unnecessary. Images with good visibility and images that are suitable for post-processing such as OCR can be created.
Seamless linkage with PaperStream IP for SP Series is established by using "PaperStream Capture Lite" which is an application to scan documents, thus increasing productivity with the easy to use operability. In addition, this application focuses on routine scans, such as batch scanning, and has easy-to-understand UIs for users and administrators, thus raising the level of business efficiency.
An OCR application to convert images scanned with the SP-1425 into Word/Excel® documents. Once scanned images are converted into these document formats, it becomes easier to edit these documents in Word/Excel® files than PDF files, which improves businesses efficiency.
• ISIS is a registered trademark of EMC Corporation in the United States. ABBYY and FineReader are trademarks of ABBYY Software, Ltd. which may be registered in some jurisdictions. Other company names and product names are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.
5. The data is the market share of document scanners. The market share data for Japan and North America is based on the statistics in 2014 collected by InfoTrends for 6 segments of document scanner excepting Mobile/Micro scanners. (Mainly document scanner with a speed of more than 8ppm). The market share data for Europe is based on the statistics in 2014 collected by infoSource in Western Europe (including Turkey and Greece) of document scanners with a speed of more than 15ppm and a price of higher than $500.
