ADATA Releases the XPG SX950 SSD and EX500 Enclosure Higher density, performance, and reliability storage with a sleek gaming-minded look

Bangkok--20 Feb--ADATA Technology

ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of highperformance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, and mobile accessories today launchedthe XPG SX950 SSD and its accompanying gaming-styled EX500 drive enclosure. Loaded with up to 960GB of 3D MLC NAND and driven by a SMI controller, the SX950 utilizes a custom ADATA PCB and is backed by an extra-strict chip sorting process to ensure an SSD that can handle prolonged high demand. Performance reaches 560MB/s read and 530MB/s write. Bearing the signature XPG look, the EX500 is aimed at gamers and case modders, boasting a textured enclosure and a vibrant yet aggressive feel. It arrives with a spacer and bracket for easy install on desktops and notebooks. For users that would like to use the SX950 as external storage, the EX500 offers a stylish, durable, and easy-install enclosure that pairs instantly with desktops, notebooks, and game consoles via high speed USB 3.1.

Gamers enjoy the benefits of 3D NAND

ADATA is completing its transition to stacked memory, or 3D NAND. This allows for SSDs with bigger capacities without a correlating increase in prices paid by end users. The SX950 uses durable 3D MLC (multi-level cell) NAND Flash and SMI controller. Consumers can choose from 240GB, 480B, and 960GB versions of the SX950. Not only denser (higher capacity), 3D NAND is also roughly 10% faster than 2D NAND and so the SX950 outpaces its predecessor, the SX930 – reaching 560MB/s read and 530MB/s write.

Optimized for gaming applications

The SMI controller and ADATA-designed firmware have been tested extensively with some of the most demanding PC and console titles available. The SX950 features SLC Cache and DRAM Cache Buffer to maintain speeds and withstand high demand periods such as during asset streaming in open world games, texture streaming, and even loading times for large levels. To prolong SSD lifespan, ADATA includes data shaping and wear leveling algorithms in the firmware. RAID Engine is supported for easy integration in drive arrays.

Complete package for easy install

Contrary to bare SSDs, the SX950 lives up to XPG standards by arriving fully loaded. In the box users can find a 2.5mm spacer/riser so the SX950 can easily slide into 7mm and 9.5mm bays on ultrabooks and notebooks. Desktop users can opt to use the included 3.5" bracket and install kit. Either way, the SX950 delivers neat and quick installation on gaming desktops and notebooks. It also provides extended peace of mind with a 6-year warranty backing up its quality.

EX500: the drive enclosure for gamers

Fitting any 2.5" SSD/HDD, the EX500 offers an aggressively-styled enclosure aimed at passionate gamers looking for storage expansion. Tool-free installation, secure locking, and impact-resistant construction make it ideal for gamers at home and on the go, as it delivers high speed via USB 3.1. The EX500 is "plug and game" compatible with PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

About XPG by ADATA

Xtreme Performance Gear, or XPG, is an ADATA brand offering high performance and extra-stylish PC gaming and overclocking hardware. XPG team members are all gamers and overclockers themselves, and deeply invested in the community. As such, XPG products go beyond even strict ADATA A+ testing methodology, delivering enthusiasts assured performance and stability in the most intense gaming, benchmarking, and competitive overclocking. XPG enables journeys into exciting new frontiers, standing together with leading technologies and industry partners to power the most advanced graphics, physics, and gameplay – including a growing focus on emerging virtual reality. The XPG line shines with more than just sheer performance, displaying careful attention to design and style. Users can instantly tell an XPG product by its aggressive yet subtle appearance. XPG designs double as performance unlockers, for example the advanced heat shields on high speed memory modules. XPG products ! have garnered prestigious accolades worldwide such as the Good Design Award (Japan) and the Taiwan Excellence Gold Award. For more info, visit www.xpg.com.