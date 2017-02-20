South Korean-owned manufacturer raided for unlicensed software in Rayong

Bangkok--20 Feb--ECD

The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) of the Royal Thai Police, kicked off the year with continued effort to reduce software piracy in Thailand.

With just four weeks in, more than 20 raids have already taken place in Bangkok and other provinces.

The most significant raid took place in Rayong, where a South Korean manufacturer was caught with unlicensed software products made by Microsoft and the Bangkok-based developer ThaiSoftware Enterprise installed on 64 PCs. Police also raided companies in the construction, design, and manufacturing industries during the first weeks of 2017 and found software developed by seven different software development companies. These raids took place in Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Prakan.

It is in the best interests of business leaders to ensure their companies are using fully licensed, legal and secure software.

Police project another active year for enforcement of software intellectual property.

Last year, ECD enhanced its enforcement nationwide to support the Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha's policy "don't buy, don't use and don't sell" products that violate copyrights.

In 2016, ECD raided 268 companies for using illegal software, representing about 10 percent more raids than conducted in 2015 and illegal software worth 503 million baht. The companies caught using illegal software generally create substantial annual revenue figures. In 2016, the companies raided for illegal software averaged annual revenue of more than 261 million baht.

The most raided provinces are: Bangkok with 125 cases, Samut Prakan with 30 cases and Chonburi with 20 cases. The unlicensed software found and installed are products of Autodesk, Adobe, PTC, Microsoft, Siemens PLM Software, and ThaiSoftware Enterprise. Some of these products are of high value software, which is installed in fewer PCs but with higher infringement value. Police anticipate more raids focused on illegal copies of high value software in 2017.

Police raids occur within a wide range of sectors. In 2016, the most raided industries were construction with 98 raids, manufacturing with 86 raids, architecture/design with 36 raids, distribution companies with 20 raids, and engineering firms with 14 raids. The other industries facing raids include advertising, consulting, automotive, retail, video games and software.

The biggest raid of 2016 happened in Samut Sakhon province, where a manufacturing company was caught with unlicensed software installed on 173 PCs worth 5 million baht. The products installed illegally included Microsoft and Autodesk software.

"Using last year's result as a benchmark, this year ECD plans to further intensify enforcement and reduce software piracy in Thailand."

The number of people reporting their employers for using illegal software is growing. To make Thailand more cyber-secure, call the Software Piracy Hotline at 02-714-1010 or by reporting it online. More information is available online at www.stop.in.th