Photo Release: F5 Networks Partner Connect 2016

Information Technology Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 11:10
Bangkok--20 Feb--Optimal Communications

John DiLullo, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, and the F5 Networks Thailand leadership led by Watchara Jiracharoensuwan (far right) F5 Networks Thailand Country Manager hosted the F5 Thailand Partner Connect 2016 event to share the latest updates with F5 Networks' partners in Thailand as well as to present the Partner Annual Awards. The event was held at the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.

In the photo from left to right,
1. Wisit Thanasampaiboon, Channel Account Manager – Indochina
2. Vishal Singh, Regional Vice President for Sales, ASEAN
3. Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, Managing Director, Dimension Data (Thailand) Ltd. (FY2016 Overall Partner of the Year)
4. Prem Srimuang, Product Sales Supervisor, VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (FY2016 Overall Distributor of the Year)
5. Anurat Chaladlamsakul, Senior Sales Manager, JADS Comm Ltd. (FY2016 Territory Partner of the Year)
6. Somchai Hiranyakorn, Managing Director, Thailand, Exclusive Networks (Thailand) (FY2016 Territory Distributor of the Year)
7. John DiLullo, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, F5 Networks
8. Trairatt Chaisamran, Chief Products & Infrastructure Solutions Officer, The Communication Solution Co., Ltd. (FY2016 Security Partner of the Year)
9. Thanongsak Ittisupawan, Information Security Team Leader, MFEC Public Co., Ltd. (FY2016 Technical Excellence Partner of the Year)
10. Watchara Jiracharoensuwan, F5 Networks Thailand Country Manager

