Photo Release: F5 Networks Partner Connect 2016

Photo Release: F5 Networks Partner Connect 2016Information Technology Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 11:10
John DiLullo, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, and the F5 Networks Thailand leadership led by Watchara Jiracharoensuwan (far right) F5 Networks Thailand Country Manager hosted the F5 Thailand Partner Connect 2016 event to share the latest updates with F5 Networks' partners in Thailand as well as to present the Partner Annual Awards. The event was held at the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.
